Tom Brady: Mike Evans says legendary quarterback is already one of his favourite teammates

Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is delighted to be working alongside Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receiver Mike Evans says star quarterback Tom Brady is trying to turn him into a "living legend".

Evans, at 6ft 5in and 231 pounds with a monster catch radius, has been enjoying their time on the practice field ahead of the season opener against New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13.

"He's the GOAT, on and off the field. It's crazy. He's a superstar - the most accomplished player in our game in history, and he's just like everybody else," Evans said.

"He just works extremely hard, he's always taking care of his body. He loves his family. He loves family time. He's just cool. He's a real down-to-earth guy.

"He's already up there as one of my favourite teammates, and we've only had a few practices together. So that says a lot. I'm learning a lot from him and hopefully we can tear it up this year."

Brady #12 and Evans #13 chat during practice

Bucs wide receivers coach Kevin Garver believes Brady will get the best out of their star receiver in the upcoming campaign.

"I think that's the number one thing that'll help Mike," Garver said. "And then just the little things - little things, that's really what I've been stressing with Mike all offseason - getting at the right depths, being in the right catch reception area, using the right technique.

"I think those are the things that Mike's focusing on, so obviously he's gotta do those things on his own, but I think playing with a guy like Tom, I think that it does help from a motivational stand point when you're playing with a quarterback of his calibre."

