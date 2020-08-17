Washington Football Team name Jason Wright as NFL's first black team president

Jason Wright played for the Arizona Cardinals between 2009 and 2010

The Washington Football Team made a historic announcement on Monday by naming former running back Jason Wright as the NFL's first ever black team president.

Wright, a former running back who had spells with the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals, will be responsible for leading Washington's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing.

The 38-year-old will report directly to Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, who expects Wright to "set new standards" for inclusion within the organisation.

"If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivalled in the league," said Snyder.

"We will not rest until we are a championship calibre team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially.

"He is a proactive and assertive advocate for inclusion of all people and will set new standards for our organization, and for the league. There could not be a better duo than Jason Wright and Coach Ron Rivera as we usher in a new era for Washington Football."

