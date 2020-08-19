Cleveland Browns: Mack Wilson could be out for season with knee injury; Nick Chubb concussed
Wilson injured after being rebuked by coach Kevin Stefanski for causing Chubb injury on Monday
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 19/08/20 7:04am
Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson could be ruled out for the season after suffering a leg injury in training on Tuesday.
Wilson was carted from the practice field after appearing to severely hyper-extend his knee while breaking up a pass during a training drill.
The 22-year-old dropped to the ground in obvious pain and was worked on by trainers. Wilson had his head in his hands as he rode to the locker room.
A fifth-round pick in the 2019 Draft, Wilson was expected to be a key part of the Browns' defense after playing in all of his Cleveland's matches last year.
He made 14 starts, recording 82 tackles (four for loss), two quarterback hits, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble during his rookie year.
Wilson's injury came a day after he was demoted to the second team by new coach Kevin Stefanski for injuring star running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb was placed on concussion protocol after Wilson hit him with a horse collar tackle. Stefanski said: "Yeah, that was disappointing.
"We've got to be smart. We've got a lot of work to do and we're going to continue to have our pads on and we've got to make sure as a team that we get our work done and get it done while taking care of each other."
Stefanski added he had spoken to his team about not being overly aggressive during their first workout in pads on Monday.
Chubb, a Pro Bowler who was second in the NFL last year with 1,494 rushing yards, will have to pass several neurological tests before he is allowed to return.
The Browns are scheduled to start their 2020 season at the Baltimore Ravens on September 13.
