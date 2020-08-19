Cleveland Browns: Mack Wilson could be out for season with knee injury; Nick Chubb concussed

Mack Wilson appeared to suffer a serious knee injury during practice on Tuesday

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson could be ruled out for the season after suffering a leg injury in training on Tuesday.

Wilson was carted from the practice field after appearing to severely hyper-extend his knee while breaking up a pass during a training drill.

The 22-year-old dropped to the ground in obvious pain and was worked on by trainers. Wilson had his head in his hands as he rode to the locker room.

Wilson had to be helped from the field and was in obvious pain

A fifth-round pick in the 2019 Draft, Wilson was expected to be a key part of the Browns' defense after playing in all of his Cleveland's matches last year.

He made 14 starts, recording 82 tackles (four for loss), two quarterback hits, one sack, one interception and one forced fumble during his rookie year.

Wilson's injury came a day after he was demoted to the second team by new coach Kevin Stefanski for injuring star running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb was placed on concussion protocol after Wilson hit him with a horse collar tackle. Stefanski said: "Yeah, that was disappointing.

Nick Chubb was the victim of an aggressive tackle by Wilson on Monday that saw him placed on concussion protocol

"We've got to be smart. We've got a lot of work to do and we're going to continue to have our pads on and we've got to make sure as a team that we get our work done and get it done while taking care of each other."

Stefanski added he had spoken to his team about not being overly aggressive during their first workout in pads on Monday.

Chubb, a Pro Bowler who was second in the NFL last year with 1,494 rushing yards, will have to pass several neurological tests before he is allowed to return.

The Browns are scheduled to start their 2020 season at the Baltimore Ravens on September 13.

