Jacksonville Jaguars release running back Leonard Fournette

The Jags declined Fournette's fifth year option earlier this year

The Jacksonville Jaguars took another major step in their rebuild on Monday as they released running back Leonard Fournette.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was among those to confirm the departure, with Fournette now hitting what has been a fascinating free agent market.

#Jaguars are releasing RB Leonard Fournette, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 31, 2020

Fournette was due just $4m in salary this season after the Jaguars opted against picking up his fifth-year contract option earlier in the year.

The 25-year-old was drafted out of LSU at No 4 overall back in 2017, but saw injuries hamper his progress and limit him to just 21 games over his first two seasons.

In his rookie year Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as chipping in with 36 catches for 302 yards as the Jaguars reached the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots.

Having featured just eight times in 2018, Fournette returned last season and produced 1,152 yards rushing for just three touchdowns along with 76 catches for 522 yards in 15 games.

His release arrives a day after the Jaguars agreed to trade wantaway pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two draft picks, with the 2016 third-round pick having made no secret of his desire to move on from the franchise this offseason.

