Philadelphia Eagles end contract negotiations with Zach Ertz

Zach Ertz has been a three-time Pro Bowl selection while with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly ended contract negotiations over a new deal with tight end Zach Ertz.

It is believed talks broke off after the Eagles made an offer that included less guaranteed money than the team offered in November.

That is despite the fact the market for tight ends has only increased since then - the San Francisco 49ers signing George Kittle to a five-year, $75m extension ($40m guaranteed) last month.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce agreed to a four-year, $57.25m deal ($20.75m guaranteed) while Austin Hooper inked a four-year, $42m contract ($23m guaranteed) with the Cleveland Browns in March.

The offer Ertz turned down in November was believed to be worth more than the contract Hooper signed.

Ertz, 29, has two years remaining on a five-year, $42.5m contract he signed in January 2016 and is due to make $6.66m this year.

Ertz said in August he thought he was among the elite tight ends in the NFL.

"I do consider myself in ... that same tier with all those guys," he said when discussing Kittle and Kelce. "I don't mean any disrespect, but I think a lot of guys in this building feel the same way about me.

"I'm never in the business of comparing people. I think all three of us are at the top of our games, and I think we're all perfect in the offense that we play in, honestly.

"I think we all have unique skill sets. We're all very different, with some similarities. But overall I don't think my game is any less than any of their games."

Ertz is expected to pass Harold Carmichael in 2020 as the greatest pass catcher in Eagles history.

In his first seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Eagles, Ertz has 525 catches for 5,743 yards with 35 touchdowns in 106 games (71 starts) and is a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

