Washington release veteran running back Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson is fifth on the all-time list for rushing yards

The Washington Football Team have released veteran running back Adrian Peterson after two seasons.

Peterson signed with the team at the start of the 2018 season and has since amassed 1,940 yards rushing for 12 touchdowns in 31 games, including 1,042 yards for seven scores in his first campaign.

The 35-year-old, who signed a new two-year, $8m deal prior to last season, becomes the latest departure in the backfield after Washington released Derrius Guice following charges of domestic violence.

Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and was NFL MVP back in 2012 after leading the league in rushing yards with 2,097 for 12 touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings.

In 10 seasons with the Vikings, the 2007 No 7 overall pick rushed for a total of 11,747 yards and 96 touchdowns before experiencing brief stints with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals and eventually landing in Washington.

He is fourth on on the all-time list of rushing touchdowns with 111 and fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards, leaving him just 1,053 yards shy of Barry Sanders in fourth.

8:28 NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Sky Sports' new dedicated NFL channel is a mark of how far the game has come NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Sky Sports' new dedicated NFL channel is a mark of how far the game has come

His departure could see Memphis product Antonio Gibson play a prominent role having impressed since being drafted in round three back in April.

Bryce Love, a 2019 fourth-round pick, is among the other options for Washington at running back alongside Peyton Barber and J. D. McKissic.

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.