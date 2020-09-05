Deshaun Watson agrees four-year Houston Texans deal worth $160m

Watson has agreed terms to remain in Houston

Houston Texans have locked in their quarterback, Deshaun Watson on a four-year deal worth $160m.

The 24-year-old's new deal looks set to be the second biggest in NFL history, after Patrick Mahomes.

Sources: The #Texans and franchise QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a huge new extension worth $160M over 4 new years. Houston locks up its QB through 2025 – and Watson gets paid... with a chance to get paid again soon. 💰 💰 💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

With two seasons left on his rookie deal, Watson will stay with the AFC South franchise through to 2025.

The Texans traded up to select Watson 12th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft; the third quarterback to be picked that year behind Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes.

The Clemson thrower went on to reward the Houstons' faith, helping them to the play-offs in each of the last two years.

In three seasons, he has appeared in 39 games (37 starts) and been selected for two Pro Bowls. He has completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 9,716 yards with 71 touchdowns and 29 interceptions.

A dual-threat quarterback, Watson has carried the ball 217 times for 1,233 yards and 14 scores.

Yessirrrrrrrr!!!!



We’re lucky to have this one in Houston.



A very well-deserved payday my friend!



Can’t wait for the world to see what the future holds. @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/OkGCDziyON — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 5, 2020

Mahomes and Watson will face off on Thursday night when the Chiefs and Texans open the 2020 NFL season in Kansas City, a match you can watch live on Sky Sports NFL.

In a news conference earlier this week, Watson did not sound concerned about finalising an extension.

"Yeah, my agent and the organisation are continuing to handle that," he said.

"My main focus is just getting ready for next week and making sure this team is set in stone and mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually ready for September 10th."

