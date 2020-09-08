Cam Newton: New England Patriots move 'match made in heaven'

0:53 New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says that he's looking forward to continue working with quarterback Cam Newton in the build up to the season. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says that he's looking forward to continue working with quarterback Cam Newton in the build up to the season.

Former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton, preparing for his first season with the New England Patriots, has described his signing for the team as "a match made in heaven".

Newton, the 2011 Draft No 1 overall pic, spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, guiding them to the Super Bowl in his 2015 MVP year, but started only two games last season due to injury.

The Patriots, having lost their six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason, signed Newton to a one-year deal for 2020 - and he couldn't be happier.

"It's been a match made in heaven for me, just knowing I am at a place where everything is pulling in the same direction and everything is geared towards winning," Newton said via the Boston Globe.

4:20 Mike Robinson, Brian Baldinger and Mike Garafolo discuss if quarterback Cam Newton makes the New England Patriots the favourites in the AFC East. Mike Robinson, Brian Baldinger and Mike Garafolo discuss if quarterback Cam Newton makes the New England Patriots the favourites in the AFC East.

Newton's move pairs him up with future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick, who has led New England to every one of their six titles during his 20 years in charge.

"I think every type of stereotype I had about Bill Belichick changed the day I talked to him," Newton added. "I went down a list of things I expect from Bill Belichick, just like Bill Belichick went down a list of things he wants from Cam Newton.

"I think the narrative coming here was kind of stereotypical to an unjust eye, just to see like, 'well, we heard this about Cam, we heard that, we heard he's a prima donna, he's this and that'. When you really put a microscope to who I really am, there's a lot of people, a lot of favoritism that has not been favorable for my benefit.

"But yet through it all, I'm not gonna make this about me: I want to make this about this team and just trying to gain these guys' trust."

0:27 Cam Newton can 'totally reshape' the offense of New England and there is 'no downside' to signing him, according to NBC's Phil Perry Cam Newton can 'totally reshape' the offense of New England and there is 'no downside' to signing him, according to NBC's Phil Perry

Belichick echoed Newton's comments, speaking positively about their partnership so far ahead of their season opener against the Miami Dolphins - live on Sky Sports NFL from 6pm on Sunday.

"He has come in and done everything we've asked him to do," said Belichick. "He works had. He's obviously a very talented player and looking forward to continuing to work with him.

"We'll just take it day-by-day, but he's given us everything he's had and we've tried to put the team in the best position we can competitively. We'll see how that all comes out.

1:33 New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says his squad have been 'very professional' when it comes to respecting coronavirus protocols. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick says his squad have been 'very professional' when it comes to respecting coronavirus protocols.

"I'm sure a lot of things will change as the season goes along. We are where we are for right now and just keep trying to get better every day."

Sky and the NFL have agreed a new five-year partnership to broadcast the NFL, the first time the league has joined with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The agreement marks the 25th anniversary of live NFL coverage on Sky Sports with 'Sky Sports NFL' launched on Thursday, September 3 ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off on Thursday, September 10.

The brand new in-season channel will be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on television in the UK and Republic of Ireland from the regular season through to the playoffs, with Super Bowl LV live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, February 7.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated home of the NFL and will feature a minimum of five live games each week, including first-pick exclusive games in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday alongside NFL Redzone and every Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!