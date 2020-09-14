Jadeveon Clowney's move to Tennessee Titans will trigger 'breakout year', says Rob Ryan

Jadeveon Clowney spent last season with the Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney is set for a "breakout year" on his way to double-digit sacks, former NFL coach Rob Ryan told the Inside The Huddle podcast - which you can listen to in the player below.

Clowney last week signed for the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal, worth a reported $12m, with a max value of $15m, and will make his debut for the team on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

The former Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks defensive end has yet to register 10 sacks or more in a single NFL season since being drafted No 1 overall in the 2014 Draft, but Coach Ryan believes that is about to change.

"He reminds me of Anthony Spencer, who I had in Dallas; he plays as more of a 'Sam' linebacker for most of his career and they generally don't get as many sacks as a true edge rusher," said Ryan.

"But what he does do is, he's the No 1 outside linebacker against the run in football - and it isn't close! He absolutely dominates the line of scrimmage and wrecks running games.

"He brings that to the Titans, but he also disrupts the passer; more of his plays are about disruption.

"J.J. Watt reminded me of that when he was coming out of college - everything he did was disrupt the passer - but then, all of a sudden, he's getting to the passer and getting the sacks too.

"I think Clowney will have a breakout year as an edge rusher and you'll see him in double digits [sacks]."

Jeff Reinebold agreed with Coach Ryan's call, pointing to the fact that Clowney is reuniting with his former defensive coordinator with the Texans, the now Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

"It was the one thing when you looked at Tennessee's defence that they struggled with so badly, they could not manufacture ways to get to the passer.

"Dean Pees, the defensive coordinator, is going to have an incredible tool to use, because Clowney is a freak - an athletic freak.

"Rob is right, he's a dominant run defender and, if you look at his career, when he did have those 9.5 sacks [in 2017] and he was really playing well, who was coaching him? Mike Vrabel.

"These are two guys who have worked together in the past and I think it's a great get for the Titans."

Coach Ryan: You can't replace Von Miller

As for Tennessee's opponents on Monday night, the Broncos are going to have to do without one of their most disruptive defenders and pass rushers, with Von Miller likely ruled out for the season after having surgery on his ankle following a 'freak injury' in training.

"You can't replace him," said Coach Ryan. "But, fortunately, [head coach] Vic Fangio is an excellent defensive mind. He's going to have to scheme around things.

"When you lose an impact player, you have to move on, it's the next man up but, for sure, his presence as a leader and mostly as a play-maker, you're not going to be able to fix that.

"Players win games and losing Von Miller really hurts the Broncos."

Drew Lock moves into the spotlight on Monday night as the Broncos unveil an explosive new offense in their Week One clash with the Titans, writes Cameron Hogwood...

As a pumped Drew Lock rapped to Young Jeezy's 'Put On' while on the sidelines in last season's Week 17 win over the Oakland Raiders, those associated with the Denver Broncos knew it was far more than an excited rookie soaking up the atmosphere.

The kid from Missouri was being himself. When shown the video after the game he could not even recall the song he had been nailing word-for-word, "Gosh dang it, I was spitting though!".

He was in the zone, introducing the NFL to the unassuming yet absorbing charisma that, combined with his skill set, many believe can provide a long-term solution to the team's quarterback conundrum.

