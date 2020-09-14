Marlon Mack: Indianapolis Colts running back out for rest of the season with torn Achilles

Mack was forced off in the first half on Sunday

An MRI confirmed that Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sustained a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported on Monday.

The 24-year-old was carted to the locker room during the first half of Sunday's season-opening 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mack was injured after catching a pass over the middle and then attempting to turn upfield. He was able to get to his feet but limped significantly while motioning to the sideline before being tended to on the field by the team's medical staff.

He had four carries for 26 yards and three receptions for 30 yards for the Colts, who will now rely on rookie Jonathan Taylor and third-year back Nyheim Hines in his absence.

Mark recorded career highs in both carries (247) and rushing yards (1,091) to go along with eight touchdowns in 14 games (12 starts) last season. He also had 14 catches for 82 yards.

A fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of South Florida, Mack has rushed for 2,383 yards and 20 touchdowns in 41 career games.

He has 55 receptions for 440 yards and two scores. Mack has a $2.1 million base salary for this season, the final year of his four-year rookie deal.

Jets' Gase on Bell injury: 'I'm mad at myself'

The Bills' Justin Zimmer makes a tackle on the Jets' Le'Veon Bell

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said after his team's season-opening 27-17 loss to the host Buffalo Bills that he was angry at himself for the way he handled injured running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell injured his hamstring late in the second quarter after falling awkwardly on an incomplete pass in which the running back drew a defensive holding penalty.

He played five plays in the second half, then came out for good once the injury's impact on his ability to play was apparent.

"I'm mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half," Gase said after the game.

No additional information on the injury was released Sunday, and Bell was not made available to the media.

"That play looked bad," Gase said, referring to when his 28-year-old star was injured. "I'm watching, and I thought it was going to be a touchdown, then he got grabbed. And kind of the way he planted and torqued, it looked really bad.

"I saw him grab his hamstring and he wouldn't come out. We come in at half-time. I let him go back in there. I was worried about it, and we were eventually like, 'I can't put you in there. We can't take a chance on getting more hurt than you already are'."

Earlier this summer, Bell was pulled from scrimmaging with what the team called hamstring tightness, but the running back tweeted shortly afterward there was nothing wrong with his hamstring.

Gase soon had a sit-down with Bell to clear the air, and nothing else had come of Bell's hamstring until Sunday.

Now in his second season in New York after spending five in Pittsburgh and sitting out the 2018 season altogether, Bell had 14 yards rushing and 32 yards on a pair of receptions before the injury Sunday.

He had 789 yards rushing, 461 yards receiving and four total touchdowns last season. In his five seasons with the Steelers, Bell ran for 5,336 yards on 1,229 carries and had 2,660 yards on 312 receptions.

He scored 42 total touchdowns, made three Pro Bowls, and was twice named first-team All-Pro in Pittsburgh.

The Jets host defending NFC champion San Francisco in Week Two next Sunday

