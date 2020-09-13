Tom Brady suffers Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut defeat in 34-23 loss to New Orleans Saints

1:00 Watch as Tom Brady telegraphs his intended pass and Janoris Jenkins jumps in for a brilliantly-anticipated pick six. Watch as Tom Brady telegraphs his intended pass and Janoris Jenkins jumps in for a brilliantly-anticipated pick six.

Tom Brady endured a difficult debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 43-year-old, six-time Super Bowl winner was intercepted twice in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Brady's pair of picks came either side of half-time, with the second of them returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins as the Saints scored 24 unanswered points in response to an early rushing TD from Brady.

Buccaneers stats: Tom Brady, 23/36, 239 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Ronald Jones, 17 carries, 66 yards

Chris Godwin, six catches, 79 yards, 0 TDs

Brady's two-yard score midway through the first quarter was the dream start to his Tampa Bay tenure, but it soon turned into a nightmare as Alvin Kamara - celebrating his new contract extension - first added a couple of second-quarter touchdowns within two minutes of each other.

Saints stats: Drew Brees, 18/30, 160 yards, 2 TDs

Alvin Kamara, 16 yards rushing, 1 TD, 51 yards receiving, 1 TD

Jared Cook, five catches, 80 yards, 0 TDs

Brady's errors helped New Orleans to stretch their lead to 24-7, though a first passing touchdown as a Buc for Brady - a nine-yard strike to tight end O.J. Howard - and a Ryan Succop 38-yard field goal later in the third quarter saw them back to within striking distance down by seven points.

But the Saints stretched ahead again once more in the fourth quarter, with Brees finding offseason-addition Emmanuel Sanders from five yards and Will Lutz later tacking on three points of his own from 21 yards out.

Brady hooked up with Mike Evans for a second passing touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't to be enough as he and the Buccaneers succumbed to a season-opening defeat.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Buccaneers 7-0 Saints Tom Brady two-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Buccaneers 7-7 Saints Drew Brees 12-yard pass TD to Alvin Kamara (extra point) Buccaneers 7-14 Saints Alvin Kamara six-yard TD run (extra point) Buccaneers 7-17 Saints Will Lutz 29-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Buccaneers 7-24 Saints Janoris Jenkins 36-yard INT return for TD (extra point) Buccaneers 14-24 Saints Tom Brady nine-yard pass TD to O.J. Howard (extra point) Buccaneers 17-24 Saints Ryan Succop 39-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Buccaneers 17-31 Saints Drew Brees five-yard pass TD to Emmanuel Sanders (extra point) Buccaneers 17-34 Saints Will Lutz 21-yard field goal Buccaneers 23-34 Saints Tom Brady two-yard pass TD to Mike Evans (failed two-point try)

Cam Newton threw for 155 yards and rushed for 75 yards and two touchdowns as he started his New England Patriots career with a 21-11 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots stats: Cam Newton, 15/19, 155 yards, 0 TDs

Rushing: Cam Newton, 15 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving: Julian Edelman, five catches, 57 yards, 0 TDs

Dolphins stats: Ryan Fitzpatrick, 20/30, 191 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs

Rushing: Myles Gaskin, nine carries, 40 yards, 0 TDs

Receiving: DeVante Parker, four catches, 47 yards, 0 TDs

Colin Kaepernick has hit out at the NFL, claiming the league are "blackballing" his former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid, and accusing them of running "propaganda about how they care about Black Life".

Kaepernick and Reid participated in protests during the playing of the national anthem before NFL games to highlight social awareness and racial injustice in 2016.

The pair have both previously filed a grievance letter with the NFL, alleging team owners and the league colluded to prevent their employment due to the protest activities. Quarterback Kaepernick has remained unsigned since 2017, while Reid joined the Carolina Panthers in 2018, but has been a free agent since being released in March.

Shaun Gayle has called for 'tangible action' against social injustice, as the NFL Week One Sunday games featured teams remaining inside and outside the locker rooms.

"The players are sceptical and it's understandable why," Gayle said. "You have to understand this systemic racism, this police brutality. It permeates society and life in the US and here.

"When it comes down to addressing it, there is no room for a coat of paint, a publicity exercise. It has to be something valuable. Some tangible action to prove to those people being affected that something is going to take place."

