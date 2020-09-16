Michael Thomas could miss 'several weeks' for New Orleans Saints after suffering ankle injury

Michael Thomas is expected to miss New Orleans Saints' game against Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night - and could be out for longer

New Orleans Saints have been rocked by the news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas could be facing an extended period out of action.

Thomas suffered an injury in Sunday's season-opening 34-23 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers and initial reports had suggested he intended to play through a high ankle sprain.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Thomas' injury is 'worse than originally believed' and that the fear now is that the two-time All-Pro could now be sidelined for an extended period.

New Orleans face Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, live on Sky Sports NFL, and ESPN have reported that Thomas is likely to miss that game that will be the first in the Raiders new Allegiant Stadium and has been labelled as 'week-to-week'.

After leading the NFL in both receptions (single-season-record 149 catches) and receiving yards (1,725) in 2019,Thomas caught only three passes for 17 yards in Week One.

The three receptions tied his career low for a single game, with the 17 yards his second-lowest single-game mark.

Thomas, the league's Offensive Player of the Year last season, has proved extremely durable amid his heavy use in New Orleans, playing in 64 out of a possible 65 NFL games, missing one game late in his rookie season with a mild knee injury.

He has racked up 1,000 or more receiving yards in all four prior seasons, increasing his production every year. His absence is likely to mean more involvement for off-season Emmanuel Sanders who caught a touchdown pass from Drew Brees in his Saints debut on Sunday.

Jets running back Bell placed on injured reserve

Jets running back Le'Veon Bell aggrivated a hamstring injury in their season-opening loss to the Bills

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell was placed on injured reserve with an ailing hamstring, the team announced on Tuesday.

Bell is eligible to return after three weeks; the former Steelers standout wasn't the only notable player put on IR by the Jets, as rookie wide receiver Denzel Mims (hamstring) and starting linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) were as well.

Also on Tuesday, the Jets signed former Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage. The team previously attempted to acquire Ballage in a trade last month, however that deal was voided after he failed a physical because of a hamstring injury.

Tom Brady endured a difficult debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the 43-year-old, six-time Super Bowl winner was intercepted twice in a 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

1:00 Watch as Tom Brady telegraphs his intended pass and Janoris Jenkins jumps in for a brilliantly-anticipated pick six. Watch as Tom Brady telegraphs his intended pass and Janoris Jenkins jumps in for a brilliantly-anticipated pick six.

Brady's pair of picks came either side of half-time, with the second of them returned 36 yards for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins as the Saints scored 24 unanswered points in response to an early rushing TD from Brady.

Brady's two-yard score midway through the first quarter was the dream start to his Tampa Bay tenure, but it soon turned into a nightmare as Alvin Kamara - celebrating his new contract extension - first added a couple of second-quarter touchdowns within two minutes of each other as the Saints posted an opening day win.

