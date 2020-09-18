Los Angeles Chargers' Mike Pouncey out for season with hip injury

Center Mike Pouncey is already into the last year of his contract with the Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers center Mike Pouncey will undergo surgery on a hip injury later this month and miss the rest of the season.

It will be the second consecutive season the 31-year-old, who sat out last weekend's opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, will be forced to have season-ending surgery.

Pouncey managed only five games last year before suffering a season-ending neck injury with the hip problem a recurrence of the one which saw him undergo surgery in 2016 while at the Miami Dolphins.

The 31-year old has had surgery on both hips in recent years as well as stem cell therapy and told reporters back in 2017 that doctors expected him to need hip replacement surgery in five to 10 years.

It means the four-time Pro Bowler may have played his last game for the Chargers, having entered the final year of a contract he signed back in 2018 after being released by the Dolphins.

On the news, General manager Tom Telesco said: "On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he's the ultimate captain, team-mate and competitor. Quite simply, he's one of the best leaders I've ever been around.

"I'm happy he'll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery."

Pouncey becomes the second significant Chargers starter to be lost for the season after Safety Derwin James suffered a tear to his right meniscus during training camp.

The injuries mean Dan Feeney will remain at center while Forrest Lamp becomes the regular left guard and fullback Gabe Nabers has been promoted from the practice squad.

