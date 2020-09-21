New England Patriots running back James White's father killed in car crash, mother in critical condition

James White was absent in Sunday's defeat

New England Patriots running back James White was inactive for Sunday's defeat to the Seattle Seahawks after his father was killed in a car accident that has also left his mother in a critical condition.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly offered to fly White to Miami, but the 28-year-old wanted to fly home with his teammates. NBC reported White was in Seattle but not in CenturyLink Field for the game.

After the game, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson opened his postgame interview talking about White, with the two having been teammates at Wisconsin in 2011.

"My heart's heavy because one of my teammates, James White, from Wisconsin, one of the nicest guys, teammates, one of the hardest workers, one of the best people I know," said Wilson.

"My heart's been heavy all day thinking about him. Obviously, the game was the game. This year has been a tough year as a whole, but, James, I'm praying for you, man."

During the game, after returning an interception 43 yards for a score on the first drive of the night, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty found a camera in the back of the end zone and said, "Two. Eight. We love you bro." White wears No. 28.

White, who attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before playing collegiately at Wisconsin, is in his seventh NFL season, all with New England.

He has 323 career receptions for 2,839 yards and 24 touchdowns, also rushing for 1,141 yards and eight scores on 279 carries. White has won three Super Bowls with the Patriots.