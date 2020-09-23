Dak Prescott 'looked like Michael Jordan' in Dallas Cowboys win over Atlanta Falcons

0:52 Rob Ryan likened Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to legendary NBA player Michael Jordan after leading his team to a 40-39 comeback win over Atlanta Falcons. Rob Ryan likened Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to legendary NBA player Michael Jordan after leading his team to a 40-39 comeback win over Atlanta Falcons.

Former NFL coach Rob Ryan likened Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to legendary NBA player Michael Jordan after leading his team to a 40-39 comeback win over Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Jordan, a six-time NBA champions with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s, is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time, renowned for stepping up in the biggest moments of the biggest games.

Prescott hasn't entirely won over fans during his four years as a starter in Dallas, but he threw for 450 yards and one touchdown, running in for another three, as the Cowboys came back from a 20-0 deficit to defeat the Falcons.

"He looked like Michael Jordan did late in games. He was intense, ready for the moment," Coach Ryan told Sky Sports' NFL Overtime, which you can watch on Tuesdays at 9pm on Sky Sports NFL.

"This guy has been putting up great numbers and all that for the last few years - people just don't give him the respect that he deserves. Maybe after this game, they'll start doing it.

"But the Cowboys have to play much better defence. They haven't stopped anybody since I got fired [in 2012].

"Coming up to play the [Seattle] Seahawks this week; two of the most emotional wins for anybody in the regular season - they're now going head to head. That's going to be a great game."

Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes in Seattle's 35-30 win over New England

Prescott's Cowboys do indeed take on the Seahawks in Week Three, live on Sky Sports NFL from 9.25pm on Sunday, after Seattle beat the New England Patriots 35-30 in a thriller.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was the standout player, throwing five touchdown passes.

"The guys is so great," Coach Ryan said of Wilson. "He just torched the No 1 defence in football and, specifically, the No 1 cornerback in football [Stephon Gilmore] - last year's defensive MVP.

"He is on an absolute roll; he has been a great player for a long time."

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill should be a top NFL fantasy 'waiver wire' target, says Good Morning Football's Kay Adams.

Joining NFL Overtime, Adams hailed Tannehill's play in the first two weeks of the season, which has seen him thrown for 488 yards and six touchdowns.

"Ryan Tannehill is very intriguing for me - from a fantasy perspective but also in real life," Adams said.

"We look at the Tennessee Titans offence and we think it runs through Derrick Henry, he's all that they have, but no, they paid Ryan Tannehill to be their guy and he's out there making throw after throw, looking really good, making it happen."

