Blake Bortles to sign with Denver Broncos on one-year deal

Blake Bortles is set to sign with the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal to be their backup quarterback

Former Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles is set to join the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal to serve as a backup to Jeff Driskel at quarterback.

Bortles, according to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, was in the COVID-19 testing protocol at team headquarters on Tuesday. He cannot officially sign a contract until he meets all testing specifications and might not be on the field with the team until Friday.

Driskel entered Denver's Week Two loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers following a shoulder injury to starter Drew Lock. Lock has a rotator cuff injury that could keep him for up to five weeks, coach Vic Fangio said Monday.

Driskel was sacked six times in the 26-21 loss to the Steelers, but completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception.

The Broncos host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Three before visiting the New York Jets and New England Patriots. Lock's earliest anticipated return is the October 11 game at the New England Patriots.

Bortles was the third overall pick in the 2014 draft and spent six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 28-year-old was the backup to Jared Goff with the Rams last year, attempting only two passes.

Free agent defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has agreed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, who will be without Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season.

Bosa, who was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and Thomas both suffered torn ACLs in their left knees during the 49ers' win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Ansah, who was picked fifth by the Detroit Lions in the 2013 Draft, will help to fill the gap left by the two defensive linemen.

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and tight end George Kittle (knee) could be fit to face the New York Giants on Sunday. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman, as well as defensive end Dee Ford, are set to miss the game.

