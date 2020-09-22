Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas out for season with ACL tears; San Francisco 49ers sign Ezekiel Ansah

Nick Bosa is set to miss the rest of the 2020 season with a knee injury

Free agent defensive end Ezekiel Ansah has agreed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, who will be without Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas for the season.

Bosa, who was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019, and Thomas both suffered torn ACLs in their left knees during the 49ers' win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Ansah, who was picked fifth by the Detroit Lions in the 2013 Draft, will help to fill the gap left by the two defensive linemen.

Ezekiel Ansah played 11 times for the Seattle Seahawks in 2019

He arrives after leaving the Seattle Seahawks at the end of the 2019 season and has 50.5 sacks from 91 career games.

The 49ers are also likely to be without starting running back Raheem Mostert for Sunday's game against the New York Giants due to an MCL sprain.

Fellow running back Tevin Coleman is also set to miss the game with a knee injury, while defensive end Dee Ford could remain on the sideline due to a neck/back issue.

However, star tight end George Kittle could return for the clash at MetLife Stadium from the knee injury he suffered in the week one defeat to the Arizona Cardinals.

Jimmy Garoppolo was replaced by back-up quarterback Nick Mullens during the win over the New York Jets on Sunday due to injury

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was able to shed some light on Jimmy Garoppolo's fitness after the quarterback left the field against the Jets with an ankle injury.

Shanahan says Garoppolo suffered a high right-ankle sprain but could be in contention to face the Giants, saying: "If he's good to go and the doctors say he's healthy and he can go out there and protect himself, and if Jimmy feels confident in doing it and it gives us the best chance to win, if that's the case, then Jimmy will be out there.

"If Jimmy is not safe and can't protect himself, then we'll go with Nick [Mullens, back-up quarterback]."