Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert impress as Cowboys and Chargers play out thrillers in Week Two

Dak Prescott threw for 450 yards and ran for three TDs as the Cowboys stunned the Falcons late, Justin Hebert enjoyed a fine NFL debut for the Chargers against the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs and the NFL was rocked by a spate of injuries to star names; here's a look at what we learned from Week Two...

Atlanta Falcons 39-40 Dallas Cowboys

Where to start with this one? Touchdowns aplenty, drama - but as was the case in the Super Bowl a few years ago, an Atlanta offense that cannot hold on to a lead.

They will forever remember being 28-3 in front against the Patriots three years ago, and Atlanta were at it again as the offense couldn't stay on the field when they needed to and the defense couldn't make a stop.

But credit the Cowboys who trailed 20-0 at half-time and 39-24 with less than five minutes remaining. They hauled themselves to a first win of the season thanks to Greg Zuerlein's field goal but more importantly that rarest of things - a recovered onside kick which set up the decisive score. Paul Prenderville

Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 Los Angeles Chargers (OT)

Welcome to the NFL, Justin Herbert! It's good to have you.

What a stunning debut that was - against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions of all people! Herbert, starting in place of Tyrod Taylor (chest injury) was 22 of 33 for 311 yards, a touchdown and interception - becoming just the ninth quarterback since the merger to have a 300-yard game in his NFL debut.

Sadly, it wasn't quite enough to see off the Chiefs and truly stun the wider NFL world - Harrison Butker kicked three field goals, the second to take the game to overtime and the third (from 58 yards) to win it - but we'll gladly sign up to Herbert vs Mahomes two times a year each season. David Currie

New York Giants 13-17 Chicago Bears

Moral victories are about as good as it gets for this Giants team, even if it's a narrative Big Blue fans have long become tired of. The sole positive from a gruelling defeat to the Bears is that Joe Judge's men showed no quit, when they might well have at times under Pat Shurmur or Ben McAdoo in previous years.

That being said, the reality is that the Giants have now started 0-2 for four straight seasons, and it might get even worse. Star running back Saquon Barkley looks like he might be done for the season with an ACL tear, leaving Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman to shoulder the workload.

Daniel Jones is still having turnover issues, James Bradberry is a shining light in an otherwise lopsided and unconvincing secondary, and the Giants' main receiving weapons continue to find it impossible to stay healthy, with Sterling Shepard also leaving the game on Sunday. Cameron Hogwood

San Francisco 49ers 31-13 New York Jets

How's your luck 49ers?

San Francisco somehow salvaged a fairly impressive road win, given the circumstances, which saw them lose a further four players to injury - and key ones too - to an already injury-depleted roster. Their defensive line, in particular, is decimated, with 2019 defensive rookie of the year Nick Bosa and fellow first-round draft pick Solomon Thomas both likely out of the season with ACL tears, after Dee Ford (neck) was already missing.

The offence was also hit, with QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) missing the second half in New York, but the play of Nick Mullins and Jerick McKinnon in relief are reasons to be encouraged - as was the play of veteran tight end Jordan Reed, who came away with two touchdowns in a game where they also had to do without All-Pro tight end George Kittle (knee sprain). David Currie

Los Angeles Rams 37-19 Philadelphia Eagles

While there are issues to deal with for the Eagles, not least is a start that has featured dismal defeats for very different reasons.

If last week's defeat to Washington was a surprise, then defeat to the Rams was less so, mainly because this Rams team may be even better than that which reached the Super Bowl a couple of years ago.

On that day, the offense let Sean McVay and his charges down. But having weathered an Eagles storm after a blistering start, the Rams and Jared Goff were hugely impressive in backing up their win over the Cowboys last week. Paul Prenderville

Carolina Panthers 17-31 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The misery for New York Jets fans goes way beyond their own games at the moment. While Jamal Adams put up another big outing for Seattle, Robby Anderson caught the eye again for the Panthers in their defeat to the Buccaneers.

Anderson, who signed with the Panthers this offseason, produced his second straight 100-yard game with nine catches for 109 yards in support of D.J. Moore's eight catches for 120 yards. Elsewhere, Sam Darnold found himself working with a receiver corps led by Chris Hogan, which doesn't even scratch the surface of the Jets' problems.

Though it didn't amount to a win, Anderson's early impact as a target for Teddy Bridgewater has been an encouraging sign that the Panthers can offer more than the excellence of Christian McCaffrey, who is set to undergo an MRI on Monday after suffering an ankle injury. Cameron Hogwood

Denver Broncos 21-26 Pittsburgh Steelers

This Steelers front seven is one of the best in football. Between T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Bud Dupree, Mike Hilton and Tyson Alualu, Pittsburgh came up with seven sacks in a bruising display against the Broncos to complement another fine showing from an offense that is seemingly rejuvenated after a lacklustre 2019. Second-year linebacker Devin Bush continues to take strides, while Joe Haden and Minkah Fitzpatrick continue to make for an elite secondary.

Across from them the Broncos felt the full force of an injury-stricken night across the NFL. Quarterback Drew Lock exited the game after injuring his throwing shoulder and is expected to spend some time out of action. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was also forced off with a knee issue. The pair add to an injury list already including linebacker Von Miller, cornerback A.J. Bouye and running back Phillip Lindsay. It's not quite going to plan for what has looked an exciting proposition on paper. Cameron Hogwood

Detroit Lions 21-42 Green Bay Packers

If they aren't already doing so, the Packers might be starting to think about paying Aaron Jones. Aaron Rodgers has started the season in blistering form, but the man taking handoffs from him continues to prove invaluable to this Packers offense.

Jones rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns from 18 carries against the Lions, as well as making four catches for 68 yards and another score in a game where lead receiver Davante Adams was limited due to injury. His night also included a 75-yard burst to the house in the longest Packers touchdown run since 2004,

Joe Mixon, Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook all enjoyed nice pay days prior to the season getting underway. You suspect it won't be long before Jones gets his. Cameron Hogwood

Jacksonville Jaguars 30-33 Tennessee Titans

Jonnu Smith had four catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns

Tennessee always seem to find a way and they certainly found a way to get past a young Jaguars team, led by Gardner Minshew, who look like they are going to be an enjoyable watch this season.

Like Monday night against the Broncos, Tennessee needed their kicker to get the job done. Stephen Gostkowski missed four kicks last week but held his nerve when he needed to.

There was a missed extra point, but Gostkowski nailed his two field goals from 49 and 51 yards and that proved decisive as the Titans extended their perfect start. Lots for Jags fans to be excited about, not least their team's spirit having fought back from two score deficits to level the contest. Paul Prenderville

Buffalo Bills 31-28 Miami Dolphins

Josh Allen of the Bills brought the thunder, Miami provided the lightning!

Play in this AFC East divisional context was suspended during the third quarter due to a nearby storm. When the game resumed, the fourth quarter proved to be a thriller, with the Dolphins first taking a surprise 20-17 lead, before Bills QB Allen threw two of his career-high FOUR touchdowns on the day!

Allen's 417 passing yards in the contest is another career-high and the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002. There had been doubts about Allen during the offseason, about whether he could take his game to the next level. It looks like it has taken only two games to do so. David Currie

Washington Football Team 15-30 Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray. That's it, that's what we learned. The No 1 pick in the Draft started his NFL career impressively with Offensive Rookie of the Year honours last year - he may only just be getting started.

Tipped by our very own James Simpson as this year's break-out quarterback star, Murray has delivered in his opening two games that have delivered two wins for the very lively looking Cardinals.

Mahomes and Lamar Jackson have been the last two regular season MVP's, mainly based on how they've changed the QB position. Remarkably Murray might just follow the same path; his scrambling ability and pure speed could make him even more of a problem than Mahomes or Jackson. and that is worth watching. Paul Prenderville

What a thriller! These two teams have history of serving up cracking contests that came right down to the wire - see Super Bowl XLIX - and their Sunday night affair was no different - Cam Newton and Russell Wilson going off!

Wilson threw five touchdown passes - FIVE! - to make that now nine for the season, putting his name in the hat early for league MVP honours. Newton, meanwhile, was just as impressive, finishing with 397 yards (and a TD) through the air, to go with his more typical team-leading 47 yards and pair of scores on the ground.

From trailing by 12 with four and a half minutes to go, Newton brought the Patriots back and oh so nearly won the game for them, until he was finally stuffed by the Seattle defence when looking for the go-ahead touchdown at the goal line with the very last play. David Currie

Greg Roman wasn't lying about his running backs. The Ravens offensive coordinator explained during the week that his backfield options would be "different every week" following a win over the Cleveland Browns in which J.K. Dobbins played 23 snaps, Mark Ingram 21, Gus Edwards 15 and fullback Patrick Ricard 23.

Sunday night's win over the Houston Texans saw Gus Edwards lead the Ravens on the ground with 73 yards from 10 carries, followed by Ingram's 55 yards from nine carries that included a 30-yard touchdown run. Jackson also ran for 54 yards on 16 attempts, while Dobbins had 48 yards from two carries as Baltimore racked up 230 rushing yards on the night.

Another week and another game where Jackson's explosiveness as a runner hasn't necessarily been needed. Cameron Hogwood

Colts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor flourished in the absence of Marlon Mack, returning 101 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Indianapolis comprehensively saw off a lacklustre Vikings team.

Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins, in particular, endured a miserable afternoon, completing only 11 of 26 passes for 113 yards (and most of those coming in garbage time), zero touchdowns and three interceptions, while the Vikings were similarly uninspiring on defense as they continue to miss star defensive end Danielle Hunter. Cameron Hogwood

