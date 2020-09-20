Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts run all over sluggish Minnesota Vikings in 28-11 victory

Jonathan Taylor rushed for his first 100-yard game with the Colts

Jonathan Taylor flourished in the absence of Marlon Mack on the ground with 26 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown as the Indianapolis Colts strolled to a 28-11 victory over a lacklustre Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterback Philip Rivers finished 19 of 24 passing for 214 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a game that saw tight end Mo Alie-Cox shine as starter in place of the injured Jack Doyle with five catches for 111 yards.

Kirk Cousins endured a miserable afternoon with 11 passes for 113 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions, while the Vikings were similarly uninspiring on defense as they continue to miss star defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Minnesota Vikings 11-28 Indianapolis Colts

Philip Rivers picked up his first win as Colts quarterback

Colts stats: Philip Rivers, 19/24, 214 yards, 1 TDs, 1 Int

Rushing leader: Jonathan Taylor, 26 carries, 101 yards, 1 TDs

Receiving leader: Mo Alie-Cox, five catches, 111 yards

The Vikings opened the scoring with a 21-yard field goal from Dan Bailey before Indianapolis were dealt a blow when second-year wide receiver Parris Campbell exited the game with a knee injury.

Eric Wilson came up with the game's first interception as he pounced on a loose ball knocked out of the hands of Alie-Cox, ending a 16-play drive led by rookie back Taylor.

0:39 Taylor gave Indianapolis a second-quarter lead with his first NFL touchdown Taylor gave Indianapolis a second-quarter lead with his first NFL touchdown

Having forced the Vikings to punt on the next drive, the Colts took the lead with a five-yard touchdown run from Taylor and later extended their lead with a combined effort from DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry to sack Cousins in the end zone for a safety.

Rodrigo Blankenship's 28-yard field goal put the Colts further ahead, before he was at hand to nail a 38-yarder after Khari Willis returned the ball 43-yards from an interception on a deep pass intended for Adam Thielen.

Vikings stats: Kirk Cousins, 11/26, 113 yards, 0 TDs, 3 Ints

Rushing leader: Dalvin Cook, 14 carries, 63 yards, 1 TDs

Receiving leader: Justin Jefferson, three catches, 44 yards

The Colts kept Dalvin Cook quiet for much of the game

After ending the first half with an interception from a hopeful deep pass, Cousins' second half began in a similar fate when his effort tipped off the hands of Olabisi Johnson and into the grasp of Kenny Moore, teeing up another 38-yard field goal from Blankenship.

The Colts defense continued to stifle a Vikings outfit desperately lacking intensity in all departments and soon capitalised again with a two-yard touchdown from Zach Pascal, set up by Rivers' 27-yard connection with the impressive Alie-Cox in a 10-play, 82-yard drive.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Vikings 3-0 Colts Dan Bailey 21-yard field goal SECOND QUARTER Vikings 3-7 Colts Jonathan Taylor five-yard rushing TD (extra point) Vikings 3-9 Colts Kirk Cousins sacked in endzone for safety Vikings 3-12 Colts Rodrigo Blankenship 28-yard field goal Vikings 3-15 Colts Rodrigo Blankenship 38-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Vikings 3-18 Colts Rodrigo Blankenship 38-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Vikings 3-25 Colts Zach Pascal two-yard TD catch (extra point) Vikings 3-28 Colts Rodrigo Blankenship 44-yard field goal Vikings 11-28 Colts Dalvin Cook three-yard rushing TD (two point conversion)

Blankenship was on the money again with a 44-yard field goal to put the Colts up 28-3, to which the Vikings responded through Cook with a three-yard touchdown run followed by a two-point conversion up the middle.

It was too little too late for Mike Zimmer's men, though, as the Colts ran down the clock to pick up their first win of the season.

