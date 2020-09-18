Cincinnati Bengals tight end CJ Uzomah to miss rest of the season due to Achilles injury

Uzomah caught the first touchdown pass of Joe Burrow's NFL career

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a torn right Achilles in the fourth quarter of the team's 35-30 setback to the Cleveland Browns.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor made the announcement on Friday morning, one day after the Bengals fell to 0-2 on the season.

Uzomah caught a five-yard pass from rookie Joe Burrow before his lower right leg awkwardly twitched as his foot hit the ground. He was removed from the field via the cart with about eight minutes remaining.

The 27-year-old had four catches for 42 yards and one touchdown in the game. The touchdown was the first in the NFL career of Burrow, who was the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Second-year player Drew Sample is expected to see additional playing time following the loss of Uzomah, who has 114 receptions for 1,098 yards and eight touchdowns in 63 career games with the Bengals. Sample has 13 catches for 82 yards in 11 games during his career.

Bills LBs Edmunds, Milano to sit out vs. Dolphins

Bills starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano will not play in this weekend's game against the Miami Dolphins, coach Sean McDermott told WGR-550 radio in Buffalo.

Edmunds sustained a shoulder injury during the Bills' 27-17 season-opening victory over the New York Jets and has been limited in practice all week. Milano injured his hamstring in the same game and did not return and has yet to practice this week.

McDermott told the radio station that it is "too early to tell" if either player will be placed on injured reserve.

Edmunds recorded three tackles in the season opener. He has collected 239 tackles with three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 32 career games - all starts - with Buffalo.

Milano had four tackles and an interception against the Jets. He had posted 232 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in 45 career games (34 starts) with the Bills.

Tyrel Dodson and AJ Klein, who replaced the injured players in the opener, are expected to see increased playing time on Sunday.

