Cincinnati Bengals 30-35 Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield throws for two touchdowns while Nick Chubb shines

Baker Mayfield hit Odell Beckham Jr for a 43-yard touchdown as the pair look to strengthen their on-field connection

Baker Mayfield threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns while Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt starred in the running game as the Cleveland Browns got off the mark in 2020 with a 35-30 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

Chubb rushed for 125 yards and two scores on 22 carries with support from Hunt, who racked up 86 yards on the ground for one touchdown as well as catching another from Mayfield on the night. The Browns quarterback's other touchdown pass went to Odell Beckham Jr. as he put up four catches for 74 yards.

Myles Garrett also produced a strip-sack of Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the No 1 overall pick going 37 of 61 passing for 317 yards and three touchdowns.

Cincinnati Bengals 30-35 Cleveland Browns

Chubb was impossible to stop at times

Browns stats: Baker Mayfield, 16/23, 218 yards, 2 TDs, 1 Int

Rushing leader: Nick Chubb, 22 carries, 125 yards, 2 TDs

Receiving leader: Odell Beckham Jr, four catches, 74 yards, 1 TD

Watched by around 6,000 fans in the stadium, the Browns went up 28-13 with 5:45 remaining in the third quarter when Chubb ran in from one yard out in a play stemming from Garrett's strip-sack that was recovered by Joe Jackson just shy of the goalline.

The Browns had been unable to convert on their previous drive as a 23-yard touchdown run from Chubb was scratched off after being deemed short, before Cleveland were unable to get over the line on the next four attempts.

Bengals stats: Joe Burrow, 37/61, 317 yards, 3 TDs

Rushing leader: Joe Mixon, 16 carries, 45 yards

Receiving leader: Tyler Boyd, seven catches, 73 yards, 1 TD

Burrow thew his first ever touchdown pass in the NFL in the defeat

Burrow connected with Mike Thomas for a four-yard touchdown to move the Bengals within 28-23 with 5:55 left, before the Browns responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive capped by Hunt's one-yard run to restore their 12-point advantage with just under four minutes left.

The Heisman Trophy winner added a nine-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 43 seconds to play, only for the Browns to recover the onside kick and run down the clock.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Bengals 3-0 Browns Randy Bullock 38-yard field goal Bengals 3-7 Browns Nick Chubb 11-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Bengals 3-14 Browns Odell Beckham Jr. 43-yard TD catch (extra point_ Bengals 10-14 Browns CJ Uzomah 23-yard TD catch (extra point) Bengals 10-21 Browns Kareem Hunt six-yard TD catch (extra point) Bengals 13-21 Browns Randy Bullock 43-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Bengals 13-28 Browns Nick Chubb one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Bengals 16-28 Browns Randy Bullock 27-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Bengals 23-28 Browns Mike Thomas four-yard TD catch (extra point) Bengals 23-35 Browns Kareem Hunt one-yard rushing TD (extra point) Bengals 30-35 Browns Tyler Boyd nine-yard TD catch (extra point)

Beckham Jr's moment had arrived early in the second quarter when Mayfield found him down the left sideline for a 43-yard touchdown, to which Burrow replied by locating C.J. Uzomah for a 23-yard passing touchdown - his first in the NFL.

Uzomah (four catches for 42 yards) was carted off the field after he sustained a right Achilles injury with 8:01 to play in the contest.

