Dallas Cowboys lose Sean Lee for six weeks to add to Leighton Vander Esch injury

Sean Lee has added to the Dallas Cowboys' injury woes on their defence

Dallas Cowboys veteran linebacker Sean Lee will be sidelined for about six weeks following hernia surgery.

Lee had surgery last week in Philadelphia, NFL Network's Jane Slater reported. The Cowboys placed him on injured reserve last week, but he will be able to return to the team once recovered. The 34-year-old was limited throughout the offseason because of the condition.

Last season, the two-time Pro Bowl selection played in all 16 games (13 starts) for the first time since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 2010. Lee registered 86 tackles, one sack and one interception.

The Cowboys will count on Joe Thomas to play a significant role in the absence of Lee and Leighton Vander Esch, who sustained a broken collarbone in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The 24-year-old Vander Esch was a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie in 2018.

San Francisco 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman has been placed on injured reserve

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is headed to injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.

The All-Pro cornerback is said to be nursing a leg injury and is likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks.

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is expected to be out for several weeks

New Orleans Saints have been rocked by the news star wide receiver Michael Thomas could be facing an extended period out of action.

Thomas suffered an injury in Sunday's season-opening 34-23 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers and initial reports had suggested he intended to play through a high ankle sprain.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday Thomas' injury is 'worse than originally believed' and the fear is the two-time All-Pro could be sidelined for an extended period.

