Richard Sherman placed on injured reserve for San Francisco 49ers

Richard Sherman played 78 of 82 snaps for the 49ers against the Cardinals on Sunday

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is headed to injured reserve, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.

Garafolo cited undisclosed sources for the news on Sherman, adding that the All-Pro cornerback is said to be nursing a leg injury and is likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks. The 49ers hadn't announced any news on Sherman as of Wednesday morning.

Sherman did not appear to be hampered by an injury on Sunday and played 78 of 82 snaps during the 49ers' 24-20 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The 32-year-old allowed just one catch on two targets for nine yards in Sunday's setback, per Pro Football Focus.

Sherman recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defensed in 15 games last season while making his fifth Pro Bowl.

Sherman's first seven seasons were spent with the rival Seattle Seahawks, with whom he earned four Pro Bowl selections, made two Super Bowl appearances (winning one) and grabbed 32 interceptions.

Mohamed Sanu spent the second half of the 2019 season with the Patriots before being released

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Sanu's agent Mike McCartney said on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached to reunite Sanu with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons with Sanu in 2016.

The Niners are banged up at receiver after placing Deebo Samuel on injured reserve last week with a broken foot. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from a hamstring injury, Richie James Jr hurt his hamstring in the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals and All-Pro tight end George Kittle also sprained his knee.

Former NFL coach Rob Ryan hailed "outstanding" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for his performance in their Week One win over San Francisco 49ers.

"He was outstanding," said Ryan. "It's the first time I've really got the chance to see the young man play and it was impressive.

"He can throw the ball; he has a little howitzer of an arm in quite a short body. And to watch him run; he ran the ball 13 times and only got tackled once!"

