San Francisco 49ers sign Mohamed Sanu on one-year deal

Mohamed Sanu played half the 2019 season with the New England Patriots before being released

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with free agent wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.

Sanu's agent Mike McCartney said on Tuesday that an agreement has been reached to reunite Sanu with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons with Sanu in 2016.

Mohamed Sanu linked up with 49ers head coach during his time with the Falcons

"He's a hell of a player, so him being out there is always a possibility," Shanahan had said on Monday as the deal reportedly was being worked out. "I wouldn't rule that out at all. He's available and he's definitely a guy I really respect and I think everyone in this league respects. So, we'll see how it goes this week."

The Niners are banged up at receiver after placing Deebo Samuel on injured reserve last week with a broken foot. Rookie Brandon Aiyuk is working his way back from a hamstring injury and Richie James Jr hurt his hamstring in the season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

0:54 Raheem Mostert is gone in a flash for the 76-yard touchdown for the 49ers in defeat to the Cardinals Raheem Mostert is gone in a flash for the 76-yard touchdown for the 49ers in defeat to the Cardinals

All-Pro tight end George Kittle also sprained his knee against the Cardinals and his status for the Week Two game against the New York Jets remains up in the air.

The 49ers got only four catches all game from wide receivers in their 2020 season opener, with Kendrick Bourne catching two passes for 34 yards and slot receiver Trent Taylor grabbing two for seven yards.

Dante Pettis was the only other healthy receiver but was targeted only once on 30 pass patterns. In the past nine games Pettis has been active, he has no catches on four targets.

Sanu was released this summer by the New England Patriots after an unsuccessful tenure there. He was productive in his time in Atlanta with 225 catches for 2,507 yards in 53 games over three-plus seasons.

Sanu was traded to the Patriots for a second-round pick midway through last season and had 26 catches for 207 yards in eight games with New England.

The 31-year-old Sanu also spent his first four years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals; he has 403 catches for 4,507 yards and 26 TDs in 118 career games.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas is expected to be out for several weeks

New Orleans Saints have been rocked by the news that star wide receiver Michael Thomas could be facing an extended period out of action.

Thomas suffered an injury in Sunday's season-opening 34-23 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers and initial reports had suggested he intended to play through a high ankle sprain.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that Thomas' injury is 'worse than originally believed' and that the fear now is that the two-time All-Pro could now be sidelined for an extended period.

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!