NFL Fantasy: Top five waiver wire picks from Good Morning Football's Kay Adams

Week One of the NFL is in the books, with countless fantasy football owners already rueing their pre-season draft decisions.

But fear not, the 'Waiver Wire' is there to help, with plenty of value to be had from undrafted and as yet unloved NFL talent.

Click on the video above and read on below as Good Morning Football's Kay Adams gives her top five waiver wire picks to look out for and add to your team ahead of Week Two...

Gardner Minshew, Quarterback, Jacksonville Jaquars

Adams: "I've said Gardner Minshew was a guy I liked on the low-low, and he paid off.

"174 yards through the air and two touchdowns, adding 29 yards on the ground - not to be sneezed at - against a tough Colts defence.

"He has regained the starting job, he has an upgraded group of receivers, a depleted run game and depleted defence - there will be a lot of throwing going on to stay in games.

"This kid wants a starting spot, wants to belong and I feel you can play him in favourable matches."

James Robinson, Running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Adams: "Am I going to stay in Jacksonville? Yes I am. James Robinson is the kid!"

"Didn't it look like [Jags head coach] Doug Marrone was kidding when he said this undrafted free agent out of Illinois State was one of the reasons they felt comfortable cutting [Leonard] Fournette."

"None of the other Jags running backs received a carries on the day. He touched the ball overall 17 times and returned 90 total yards.

"He looks like he's the clear No 1 there; scoop him please."

Nyheim Hines, Running back, Indianapolis Colts

Adams: "Let's give you another running back. Nyheim Hines fits the role of the Darren Sproles, the Danny Woodhead, Austin Ekeler - the small, quicker back with good hands.

"He's versatile. He racked up 73 total yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, leading the Colts with eight catches.

"Pick him up. I know it's early, but Marlon Mack is out for the year, giving this kid an opportunity to see work alongside Jonathan Taylor."

Robby Anderson, Wide receiver, Carolina Panthers

Adams: "On his Panthers debut, he had 115 yards and a touchdown.

"I know we don't think Teddy Bridgewater is going to throw and throw and throw, but they're going to have to air it out a lot this year, given what we saw from the defence in Week One.

"Anderson should get plenty of opportunities and I love his matchup against Tampa Bay this week.

Scott Miller, Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Adams: "I have talked about this kid enough. If you watch this show, then you know we're a fan.

"I know [Mike] Evans was tangled up with Marshon Lattimore all day long, but he [Miller] finished second behind Chris Godwin in targets, catches and yards - hauling in five for 73 on the day.

"He flashed in the short passing game, made plays downfield. You have to scoop him up.

"He is going to fit that Julian Edelman-eque role; not all the looks or a huge target share, but a nice little security blanket for our guy Tom Brady in the weeks ahead."

