Pittsburgh Steelers start new NFL season with victory over New York Giants

JuJu Smith-Schuster caught two touchdown passes as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the New York Giants on Monday night

Ben Roethlisberger returned to the Pittsburgh starting line-up, and JuJu Smith-Schuster was back to form as the Steelers chalked up a 26-16 Week One victory over the New York Giants.

Roethlisberger had been out since suffering a major injury to his throwing elbow in Week Two of last season and, having flip-flopped between Devlin Hodges and Mason Rudolph last year, the Steelers will hope to be playoff contenders under their veteran quarterback.

Pittsburgh Steelers 26-16 New York Giants

Ben Roethlisberger made his first Pittsburgh appearance in 12 months as the Steelers recorded an opening-week victory

Steelers stats: Ben Roethlisberger, 20/31, 229 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INT

Benny Snell, 18 carries, 113 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster, six catches, 69 yards, 2 TDs

The 38-year-old completed 21 of 32 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns - two to Smith-Schuster and one to James Washington - while the impressive Steelers defense came up trumps too.

Bud Dupree forced a key interception in the third quarter for the Steelers, who had Benny Snell Jr rush for a career-high 113 yards on 19 carries.

There were encouraging signs for new Giants head coach Joe Judge as second-year quarterback Daniel Jones mixed the good and the bad in a performance that saw him throw two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Giants stats: Daniel Jones, 26/41, 279 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INT

Daniel Jones, 4 carries, 22 yards

Darius Slayton, six catches, 102 yards, 2 TDs

Daniel Jones threw two touchdowns and two interceptions as the Giants fell short of a third-quarter comeback

TJ Watt and Cameron Heyward had interceptions for the Steelers, who were also able to keep Giants star running back Saquon Barkley limited to just six yards on 15 carries, but he did total six receptions for 60 yards.

New York accumulated just 291 total yards in their first game under new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. Darius Slayton caught six passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Giants.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Steelers 0-3 Giants Graham Gano 21-yard field goal Steelers 3-3 Giants Chris Boswell 41-yard field goal Steelers 3-10 Giants Daniel Jones 41-yard pass TD to Darius Slayton (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Steelers 9-10 Giants Ben Roethlisberger 10-yard pass TD to JuJu Smith-Schuster Steelers 16-10 Giants Ben Roethlisberger 13-yard pass TD to James Washington (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Steelers 19-10 Giants Chris Boswell 36-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Steelers 26-10 Giants Ben Roethlisberger 8-yard pass TD to JuJu Smith-Schuster (extra point) Steelers 26-16 Giants Daniel Jones 7-yard pass TD to Darius Slayton

New York trailed 16-10 in the third quarter when they embarked on a 19-yard, 87-yard excursion to reach the Pittsburgh four-yard line. But the Giants came up empty as a charging Dupree hit Jones' hand as he threw, and the ensuing second-down lob was up for grabs with Heyward catching the ball for an interception in the end zone for a touchback with just over three minutes left.

Pittsburgh responded by driving 62 yards on nine plays with Chris Boswell booting a 36-yard field goal to make it a nine-point margin before Roethlisberger and Smith-Schuster linked up for the second time and the decisive score.

Jones threw a seven-yard scoring pass to Slayton with 1:52 left, but the ensuing two-point conversion pass was incomplete and Pittsburgh recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

