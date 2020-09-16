Kyler Murray 'outstanding' in Cardinals win over 49ers, says former NFL coach Rob Ryan

Former NFL coach Rob Ryan hailed "outstanding" Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for his performance in their Week One win over San Francisco 49ers.

Murray, who was offered the chance to play baseball by the Oakland Athletics, went on to be drafted with the No 1 overall pick by Arizona last year and then claimed NFL rookie of the year honours.

The Cardinals are expected to improve on their 5-10-1 record this year, and got their season off to a fine start with a 24-20 win over the defending NFC champs, in which Murray threw for 230 and one TD, as well as adding 91 yards rushing and a further score.

"He was outstanding," said Ryan. "It's the first time I've really got the chance to see the young man play and it was impressive.

"He can throw the ball; he has a little howitzer of an arm in quite a short body. And to watch him run; he ran the ball 13 times and only got tackled once!

The Cardinals made Murray the No 1 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft

"It's hard to hit someone who is so fast. The type of athlete he is, being a first-round pick for Major League Baseball and in the NFL, is really impressive.

"He is so hard to defend. You can account for everybody but, when the quarterback runs - in traditional football you normally don't have to account for him - it's a whole new ball game now with these athletes playing quarterback.

"It's pretty obvious that this is the way the future of the game is going; defensive coordinators are going to have their hands full, they really are.

"The weird things is, as a defensive back - Shaun Gayle said this - you struggle to break on the football because you never see it thrown.

DeAndre Hopkins built an instant connection with his new QB, catching 14 passes for 151 yards on his Arizona debut

"When he [Murray] is coming out of the well, you don't see him, so when he throws it, you're a step late on the break.

"His escapability - to buy extra time and get the ball down the field to the likes of DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald - it's such an advantage when you've got his arm talent to go with it; he's going to be hard to stop."

