NFL Predictions Week Two: Shane Warne and Nasser Hussain take on Jeff Reinebold and Anya Shrubsole

1:51 Watch Shane Warne and Nasser Hussain make their Week Two NFL predictions - if Nasser can read his phone! Watch Shane Warne and Nasser Hussain make their Week Two NFL predictions - if Nasser can read his phone!

It's Shane Warne and Nasser Hussain's turn to take on Sky Sports' weekly NFL predictions... can they repeat Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher's Week One success?

That's right, incredibly, Neville and Carragher combined to take down Sky Sports NFL expert, and former NFL coach, Rob Ryan last week, picking 11 games correctly compared to Rob's 10. England cricketer - and Philadelphia Eagles fan - Liam Plunkett also scored 10, representing NFL UK.

Click on the video above to watch Warne and Hussain make their Week Two predictions, with Warne showing the love for Tom Brady and Hussain tipping the Ravens and Saints for the Super Bowl - if he can read his phone!

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Bold indicates weekly winners

Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family (Warne/Hussain), and a guest from NFL UK.

This week, Warne and Hussain go up against a familiar face in England Women's cricketer - and New York Jets fan - Anya Shrubsole (NFL UK), while Jeff Reinebold looks to restore some pride for the NFL team. Register to play NLF Pick'EM and make your picks here.

Week Two Predictions Jeff Reinebold Warne/Hussain Anya Shrubsole Bengals @ Browns Browns Bengals Browns Vikings @ Colts Colts Vikings Vikings Ravens @ Texans Ravens Ravens Ravens Patriots @ Seahawks Seahawks Patriots Seahawks Saints @ Raiders Saints Saints Saints 49ers @ Jets, Sun, 6pm 49ers 49ers 49ers Jaguars @ Titans Titans Titans Titans Panthers @ Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Broncos @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Rams @ Eagles Rams Eagles Rams Bills @ Dolphins Bills Dolphins Bills Lions @ Packers Packers Packers Packers Falcons @ Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Giants @ Bears Bears Bears Bears Washington @ Cardinals, Sun, 9.05pm Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Chiefs @ Chargers, Sun, 9.25pm Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Bold indicates live on Sky

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 12.30am

3:50 The Good Morning Football gang debate whether the Cleveland Browns’ Thursday night game against Cincinnati Bengals is already must-win? The Good Morning Football gang debate whether the Cleveland Browns’ Thursday night game against Cincinnati Bengals is already must-win?

REINEBOLD PICK: Browns

"The Browns are too talented. Joe Burrow has given the Bengals some life, but they are an under-powered roster right now."

WARNE/HUSSAIN PICK: Bengals

Hussain: "Unlike Shane, I've done some prep; I've gone to [big NFL fans] Mikey Holding, Charles Dagnell and Benedict Bermange and they say the Bengals new quarterback Joe Burrow looks a quality player."

SHRUBSOLE PICK: Browns

Minnesota Vikings @ Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 5pm

0:29 The Indianapolis Colts scored the first touchdown of NFL Sunday! The Indianapolis Colts scored the first touchdown of NFL Sunday!

REINEBOLD PICK: Colts

"Minnesota are really young on defence, and are just trying to find their way right now. Offensively, the Vikings did not play very well last week - Kirk Cousins was average - and they really miss Stefon Diggs and the juice he brings. If you stop Dalvin Cook, you can stop that offence.

"As for the Colts, even though they did not play very well at Jacksonville, they are one of the better teams in that division [AFC South] and I think they will bounce back here."

WARNE/HUSSAIN PICK: Vikings

Warne: "Minnesota are going to absolutely hammer them! They are just a better team."

SHRUBSOLE PICK: Vikings

Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson leads a strong looking Baltimore Ravens team into Houston to take on the Texans

REINEBOLD PICK: Ravens

"The Ravens runs the ball so well, and Lamar (Jackson) has really improved in the last two years in his throwing. He made some throws last week that big-time quarterbacks make. Baltimore are one of the teams that will be anticipating a deep playoff run."

WARNE/HUSSAIN PICK: Ravens

Hussain: "I will just have another look at my phone: I'm going for the Ravens, one of the Super Bowl favourites."

SHRUBSOLE PICK: Ravens

New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.10am

1:56 The best plays from New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the Week One win over the Miami Dolphins The best plays from New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton in the Week One win over the Miami Dolphins

REINEBOLD PICK: Seahawks

"It's tough to travel east coast to west, as you are going four time zones back. Cam Newton rushed for a load of yards against the Dolphins, who looked really confused on defence, but Seattle are a different kind of beast - they will just sit in their base defence and Jamal Adams will be an impact player.

"Plus, Russell Wilson right now is throwing it better than anyone! There is a lot of great quarterback play in our league right now, but Wilson last week was head and shoulders above everybody - the fourth down ball he threw to D.K. Metcalf, I don't know how you throw it better than that?"

0:56 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was in fine form with four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was in fine form with four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

WARNE/HUSSAIN PICK: Patriots

Warne: "Patriots! They are legends; they have won everything."

Hussain: "They have got a good coach, apparently; Bill Belichick."

SHRUBSOLE PICK: Seahawks

New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1am

0:44 Alvin Kamara goes in for one of his two touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints in their Week One win Alvin Kamara goes in for one of his two touchdowns for the New Orleans Saints in their Week One win

REINEBOLD PICK: Saints

"The Raiders are improved; Josh Jacobs is a fine running back, Henry Ruggs brings some juice to their offence that they did not have last year, but they are not there yet on defence.

"As a total football team, the Saints are better. Losing Michael Thomas is going to hurt them, but Alvin Kamara is still dynamic and I just like the look of this team all around - nobody talks about their defence, but it is really talented."

WARNE/HUSSAIN PICK: Saints

Hussain: "I'm calling out Bryan Henderson - the head of Sky Cricket - who is a big NFL fan and he has gone for the Saints - they are Super Bowl contenders."

SHRUBSOLE PICK: Saints

