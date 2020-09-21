Denver Broncos lose quarterback Drew Lock and wide receiver Courtland Sutton to injuries

Sutton is one of the latest players to be ruled out for the rest of the season

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's loss in Pittsburgh and is set to be out for the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Quarterback Drew Lock also sustained a severe rotator cuff strain during the 26-21 setback to the Steelers and is expected to be sidelined for three to five weeks.

Sutton caught three passes for 66 yards before being ruled out in the third quarter with a knee injury and leg cramps. An MRI exam on Monday confirmed the severity of the knee injury.

The 24-year-old missed the Broncos' season opener due to a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.

He caught 72 passes for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games during a breakout 2019 season, earning a Pro Bowl selection.

Lock completed one of five passes for 20 yards on Sunday having passed for 216 yards and a touchdown in the Week One loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos (0-2) will turn to Jeff Driskel, who completed 18 of 34 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and one interception after taking over for Lock.

Driskel went 1-4 as a starter with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and 0-3 with the Detroit Lions in 2018.

He was originally a sixth-round draft choice by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. The 49ers cut him shortly before the season started and Cincinnati claimed him off waivers.

Seahawks fear torn ACL for LB Irvin

The Seattle Seahawks fear linebacker Bruce Irvin tore his ACL during Sunday night's victory against the visiting New England Patriots, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Irvin was injured in the fourth quarter of the 35-30 win, ending his night with two tackles and one quarterback hit.

Coach Pete Carroll called the injury a sprain after the game but said the 32-year-old Irvin would need more tests.

Irvin was reportedly walking around the locker room on Sunday night. He also wrote "Im good!" in a social media post.

A first-round pick (15th overall) by Seattle in the 2012 NFL Draft, Irvin played four seasons and won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks before signing with the Raiders in 2016.

He re-signed with Seattle this April after playing in 13 games last season with the Carolina Panthers.

Irvin has appeared in 121 career games (92 starts) and has 308 tackles, 52 sacks, 118 quarterback hits, 16 forced fumbles and three interceptions with the Seahawks (2012-15, 2020), Raiders (2016-18), Atlanta Falcons (2018) and Panthers (2019).

Colts S Hooker (Achilles) out for season

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker will also reportedly miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles.

Hooker sustained the injury Sunday late in the second quarter of in the Colts' 28-11 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell meanwhile suffered an injury to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Sunday that will "sideline him indefinitely" according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The injuries to Hooker and Campbell follow a season-ending injury to starting running back Marlon Mack, who tore his Achilles in the Colts' Week One loss at Jacksonville.

Hooker, an Ohio State product, was selected with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He also sustained a season-ending injury in his rookie season when he tore an ACL in Week Seven.

Over three seasons, Hooker has played in 36 games (35 starts) and tallied 120 tackles, 11 passes broken up and seven interceptions. The Colts declined to pick up his fifth-year, $6.77m option for 2021. Rookie Julian Blackmon is expected to replace Hooker at safety.

Hooker's former Ohio State teammate, Campbell, was the No. 59 overall pick in the 2019 draft.

He caught six passes for 71 yards in Week One, but had no receptions on Sunday. He was injured on the second play from scrimmage when he took a handoff for a seven-yard gain and suffered a hard hit on the knee from Vikings safety Harrison Smith.

In nine games with the Colts, Campbell has 24 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. The Colts (1-1) host the New York Jets (0-2) on Sunday.

