Gale Sayers: Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies aged 77

Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers has died aged 77.

Sayers played 68 games across seven seasons in an injury-shortened career, entering the NFL as the fourth overall draft pick in 1965.

He was the youngest Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee ever aged 34.

No cause of death was provided.

"All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers," said Hall of Fame CEO David Baker in a statement.

"He was the very essence of a team player - quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life."

Sayers was named a first-team All-Pro each of his first five seasons, and a four-time Pro Bowler.

He was named the NFL Rookie of the Year in 1965 and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1969 after suffering a right knee injury the previous season.

"The NFL family lost a true friend today with the passing of Gale Sayers. Gale was one of the finest men in NFL history and one of the game's most exciting players," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"Gale was an electrifying and elusive runner who thrilled fans every time he touched the ball. He earned his place as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"We will also forever remember Gale for his inspiration and kindness. Gale's quiet unassuming demeanour belied his determination, competitiveness and compassion."

Sayers, known as the "Kansas Comet," scored six touchdowns in a game as a rookie for George Halas and the Bears.

He also scored four touchdowns, including a 96-yard kick-off return, against the Minnesota Vikings in just his fifth NFL game.

Halas introduced Sayers for induction in the Canton, Ohio ceremony and famously said during that speech, "If you wish to see perfection as a running back, you had best get a hold of a film of Gale Sayers. He was poetry in motion. His like will never be seen again."

In his career, Sayers compiled 9,435 combined net yards on returns, 4,956 yards rushing and 336 points, prior to his retirement in 1972.