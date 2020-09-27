Dallas Cowboys 31-38 Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson throws five TDs to set new NFL record

Russell Wilson's five TDs set a new record for the most through three weeks of an NFL season

Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes for the second consecutive week, including a go-ahead 29-yarder to D.K. Metcalf in the final two minutes, as the Seattle Seahawks beat the Dallas Cowboys 38-31 in a thriller.

Metcalf made up for a huge first-half blunder in scoring the game-winner; earlier, the Seattle receiver appeared to have a walk-in touchdown after hauling in a deep ball from Wilson late in the first quarter, but he slowed up to celebrate before he was in the endzone and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs knocked the ball loose.

0:45 DK Metcalf ran the width of the field to catch a 29-yard touchdown to beat the Cowboys. DK Metcalf ran the width of the field to catch a 29-yard touchdown to beat the Cowboys.

Seahawks stats: Russell Wilson, 27/40, 315 yards, 5 TDs

Rushing leader: Chris Carson, 14 carries, 64 yards

Receiving leader: Tyler Lockett, nine catches, 100 yards, 3 TDs

Wilson's five scores ensured the Seahawks quarterback set a new record for most touchdown passes thrown in the first three games of a season with 14. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw 13 TDs in his MVP season in 2018.

0:28 Russell Wilson found a wide open Tyler Lockett in the endzone for a 43-yard touchdown. Russell Wilson found a wide open Tyler Lockett in the endzone for a 43-yard touchdown.

Three of his Wilson's touchdowns went to Tyler Lockett, who had nine receptions for 100 yards, as he became his favourite target after Metcalf's error.

Cowboys stats: Dak Prescott, 37/57, 472 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Ezekiel Elliott, 14 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: Michael Gallup, six catches, 138 yards, 1 TD

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finished 37 of 57 for 472 yards - setting career highs in yards and attempts - with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

1:00 Dak Prescott found Michael Gallup for a 43-yard touchdown reception. Dak Prescott found Michael Gallup for a 43-yard touchdown reception.

Dallas trailed 30-15 after Prescott fumbled on the first play of the second half and Wilson subsequently threw his fourth TD. But Prescott then appeared to be leading a Cowboys comeback with touchdown passes of 42 yards to Cedrick Wilson and 43 yards to Michael Gallup.

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 42-yard field goal with four minutes left in the fourth quarter to give Dallas a 31-30 lead but, after Wilson and Metcalf's TD connection, Ryan Neal intercepted a Prescott pass in the endzone with six seconds remaining to clinch victory for Seattle (3-0).

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Cowboys 3-0 Seahawks Greg Zuerlein 43-yard field goal Cowboys 3-7 Seahawks Russell Wilson 43-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett (extra point) Cowboys 3-9 Seahawks Safety: Ezekiel Elliott tackled in endzone Cowboys 9-9 Seahawks Ezekiel Elliott one-yard TD run (extra point no good) SECOND QUARTER Cowboys 9-16 Seahawks Russell Wilson one-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett (extra point) Cowboys 15-16 Seahawks Dak Prescott 40-yard TD pass to Cedrick Wilson (extra point no good) Cowboys 15-23 Seahawks Russell Wilson one-yard TD pass to Tyler Lockett (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Cowboys 15-30 Seahawks Russell Wilson one-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister (extra point) Cowboys 22-30 Seahawks Dak Prescott 42-yard TD pass to Cedrick Wilson (extra point) FOURTH QUARTER Cowboys 28-30 Seahawks Dak Prescott 43-yard TD pass to Michael Gallup (failed two-point try) Cowboys 31-30 Seahawks Greg Zuerlein 42-yard field goal Cowboys 31-38 Seahawks Russell Wilson 29-yard TD pass to D.K. Metcalf (two-point conversion)

Zuerlein had kicked a 43-yarder on Dallas' first possession of the game before Wilson hit Lockett for a 43-yard TD to see Seattle into the lead.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was limited to 34 yards on 14 carries, was stopped for a safety in the endzone on the next series, although he then went in for a one-yard touchdown to tie the score up at 9-9 through one quarter.

0:29 Ezekiel Elliott grabbed the Cowboys' first touchdown. Ezekiel Elliott grabbed the Cowboys' first touchdown.

Two second-quarter TDs of one yard from Wilson to Lockett - either side of a 42-yard scoring strike from Prescott to Wilson - ensured a 23-15 lead for Seattle at the half.

The Seahawks stretched that advantage early in the second half after Prescott's early fumble - Wilson next finding Jacob Hollister in the endzone - but the Cowboys (1-2) continued to fight, taking a late lead before Metcalf's TD won it for the Hawks.

6:48 NBC's Peter King reflects on the main talking points from week Three in the NFL. NBC's Peter King reflects on the main talking points from week Three in the NFL.

Sky Sports NFL will be your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go