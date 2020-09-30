Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers: Who are the NFL's top five QBs in 2020?

The 2020 season has seen some exceptional play at quarterback already through the first three weeks of the season, but who is playing the best?

The Good Morning Football team tried to answer that question by ranking their top five at the position - click on the video above to watch and read on below to see their selections...

Peter Schrager

1) Patrick Mahomes, 2) Russell Wilson, 3) Aaron Rodgers, 4) Josh Allen, 5) Lamar Jackson

"It's Mahomes and then everybody else. A giant gap.

"This could get a little controversial: I have Mahomes No 1 and Wilson No 2.

"Aaron Rodgers at No 3, who has been incredible. No 4 is Josh Allen, who I can't take anything away from and I'm keeping Lamar at No 5.

"I don't have [Tom] Brady, I don't have [Drew] Brees, I don't have Dak [Prescott].

Nate Burleson

1) Russell Wilson, 2) Patrick Mahomes, 3) Aaron Rodgers, 4) Lamar Jackson, 5) Josh Allen

"I'm starting off with the quarterback that is playing the best football out of anybody, and it's not Mahomes.

"Wilson is at No 1. Mahomes is No 2, of course.

"I also have Rodgers at No 3, Lamar Jackson faced the best team in football, so I'm not going to paint over the first couple of week's Lamar played well in - he's at No 4 and I have Allen at No 5. He's not getting enough credit, setting career highs in the first couple of weeks - throwing the ball better than ever."

Kyle Brandt

1) Patrick Mahomes, 2) Aaron Rodgers, 3) Russell Wilson, 4) Josh Allen, 5) Lamar Jackson

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been back to his best to start the 2020 season

"Is it who is playing the best in 2020, statistically? Or just who is the best?

"I'm going with Mahomes at No 1 - large gap from there to where I have Rodgers at No 2. Wilson is right there with Rodgers, on his hip

"Wilson is loaded right now. He has a bunch of great receivers. Rodgers was throwing to Allen Lazard and not D.K. Metcalf - he's making more with less.

"These guys are all fantastic, it's very close; Mahomes, then Rodgers, then Russ.

"Then it is Allen at No 4 - he belongs on this list - and it would be rash and short-sighted to not include Lamar Jackson in the top five."

Kay Adams' Top Five NFL Fantasy pick-ups

Carlos Hyde, Running Back, Seattle Seahawks

Carlos Hyde is set to receiver a bigger share of the workload in Seattle

"With Chris Carson's injury, how about Carlos Hyde? I submit him as my No 1 add this week. It's just a mild knee sprain for Carson and he might play, but early reports are that it is a one or two-week injury, so it's worth scooping him up as part of one of the league's highest-scoring offences.

"He has a good recent track record, putting up 1,070 rushing yards when we saw him in the starting role for Houston just last year."

Myles Gaskin, Running Back, Miami Dolphins

Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin breaks a tackle in their win over the Jags last week

"Coming into the season, we didn't know where it would be [Matt] Breida or [Jordan] Howard handling the workload for the Dolphins in the backfield. So far, it's neither, and it's Myles Gaskin - 53 touches compared on the year compared to 32 for Breida and Howard combined.

"Gaskin had 27 of them on Thursday night, for just under 100 yards. You've got to roster him if he's getting that kind of volume."

Allen Lazard, Wide Receiver, Green Bay Packers

"Quickly becoming one of Aaron Rodgers' favourite targets. He has two touchdowns in three, averaging just under 85-yards-a-game on the year. Why wouldn't you want him?

"No Devante Adams on the field last Sunday night and he flourished - six catches for 146 yards and a TD - and I don't even care if Adams isn't back next week or not (I do really, I love Devante), but I think we're going to be seeing a lot of Lazard this year anyway. It's worth snagging him."

Justin Jefferson, Wide Receiver, Minnesota Vikings

"A rookie who had a monster Week Three - 175 yards on seven catches, with a touchdown - and I feel like this was a sign of things to come.

"Especially when you look at the Vikings' schedule the next three weeks. They face three teams with high-scoring offences - Houston, Seattle and Atlanta - and that is beautiful, because all of those games should be super high scoring. Pick him up and get a piece of that action."

Brandon Aiyuk, Wide Receiver, San Francisco 49ers

49ers rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk made an immediate impact against the Giants on Sunday

"I'll give you another rookie. Brandon Aiyuk, The Niners' first-rounder, he's finally healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury through camp that lingered around for the first few weeks.

"Forget about it, he balled out, leading the Niners with eight targets, catching only five but for 70 yards on Sunday. He also ran the ball three times for 31 yards and a touchdown. He fits that Shanahan mould at receiver, doubling as a runner, and should make an impact all year long."

