Titans-Steelers pushed to later in season as more COVID cases reported

NFL Network reported three players and five personnel or staff members in the Titans' organisation tested positive

The Tennessee Titans' game with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday has now been postponed until later in the season, after two more Titans personnel tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number to 11.

An additional player and an additional staff member have tested positive, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, meaning there are five players and six members of staff with the virus.

Tennessee's scheduled match with Steelers had already been delayed to Monday or Tuesday, but the game is now to be postponed until later in the season after the latest reporting of positive results. The date and time will be released by the league following a review of options

"The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel," the NFL said in a statement. "The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice."

Four players - linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson - were already placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 this week as the NFL shut down the team facility.

The Titans and beat the Minnesota Vikings 31-30 last Sunday, but there have, as yet, been no positive cases reported in Minnesota.

The Titans will remain absent from their team facility till Saturday, but the Vikings returned to theirs on Thursday. Minnesota Minnesota are still scheduled to visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The outbreak marks the first for the NFL involving players since the start of the 2020 regular season.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go.