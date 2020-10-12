Minnesota Vikings 26-27 Seattle Seahawks: Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf star in Hawks comeback win

1:14 Watch as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with only 15 seconds left on the clock wins it late for the Seahawks Watch as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with only 15 seconds left on the clock wins it late for the Seahawks

Russell Wilson threw a six-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 15 seconds left as the Seattle Seahawks came back from a 13-point half-time deficit to defeat the Minnesota Vikings 27-26 on Sunday Night Football.

Wilson completed 20 of 32 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Seahawks improve to 5-0 for the first time in franchise history. Minnesota slip back to 1-4 and the foot of the NFC North standings.

Seahawks stats: Russell Wilson 20/32, 217 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Russell Wilson, five carries, 58 yards

Receiving leader: D.K. Metcalf, six catches, 93 yards, 2 TDs

6:13 Highlights from the Week 5 matchup of the Minnesota Vikings against the Seattle Seahawks Highlights from the Week 5 matchup of the Minnesota Vikings against the Seattle Seahawks

Seattle didn't have things all their own way, however, as Minnesota raced out to a 13-0 lead on the strength of their ground game, with the league's leading rusher entering the weekend, Dalvin Cook, tallying 65 yards and a TD off 17 first-half carries.

However, the Vikings lost Cook to a groin injury when pushed out of bounds on the very first play from scrimmage of the second half and the Seahawks then proceeded to score 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to storm ahead.

0:36 Vikings running back Dalvin Cook picked up a groin injury against the Seahawks Vikings running back Dalvin Cook picked up a groin injury against the Seahawks

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins aided the Seattle scoring, fumbling the football and throwing an interception - both gathered up by linebacker K.J. Wright - to gift the Seahawks a short field for two of their touchdowns.

Vikings stats: Kirk Cousins 27/39, 249 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Rushing leader: Alexander Mattison, 20 carries, 112 yards

Receiving leader: Adam Thielen, nine catches, 80 yards, 2 TDs

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Vikings 7-0 Seahakwks Dalvin Cook eight-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Vikings 10-0 Seahawks Dan Bailey 52-yard field goal Vikings 13-0 Seahawks Dan Bailey 46-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Vikings 13-7 Seahawks Russell Wilson 19-yard TD pass to Will Dissly (extra point) Vikings 13-14 Seahawks Russell Wilson 13-yard TD pass to D.K. Metcalf (extra point) Vikings 13-21 Seahawks Chris Carson 29-yard TD run (extra point) Vikings 19-21 Seahawks Kirk Cousins three-yard TD pass to Adam Thielen (failed two-point try) FOURTH QUARTER Vikings 26-21 Seahawks Kirk Cousins six-yard TD pass to Adam Thielen (extra point) Vikings 26-27 Seahawks Russell Wilson six-yard TD pass to D.K. Metcalf (failed two-point try)

Cousins recovered - 27 of 39 for 249 yards - throwing a pair of touchdowns to Adam Thielen to again have Minnesota ahead, while second-year running back, and back-up to Cook, Alexander Mattison continued to find holes in the Seattle run defence.

But the key moment of the game came when the Vikings opted against kicking a field goal that would have given them an eight-point lead with two minutes left, instead choosing to go for it on fourth-and-one from the Seattle six-yard line in the hope of either scoring to further extend their lead or at least pick up a first down, allowing them to run down the clock.

0:46 Seattle Seahawks' defense comes up with clutch fourth-and-short stop during their Week 5 win over the Vikings Seattle Seahawks' defense comes up with clutch fourth-and-short stop during their Week 5 win over the Vikings

However, Mattison and the Vikings run game was finally stopped and Wilson led a 94-yard drive down the field in the final minutes, winning the game with a six-yard strike to Metcalf on fourth-and-goal with 15 seconds left.

It capped another impressive outing for sophomore receiver Metcalf, who clocked up over 100 yards for the third successive game. Another of his six catches proved particularly crucial earlier on in the game-winning drive as Wilson found him for a 39-yard reception on a fourth-and-10 to keep the game alive.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL RedZone, you won't miss a moment.