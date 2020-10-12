Indianapolis Colts 23-32 Cleveland Browns: Philip Rivers struggles as Browns record fourth straight win

Baker Mayfield threw for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions

Baker Mayfield outduelled Philip Rivers on a mixed night for both quarterbacks as the Cleveland Browns beat the Indianapolis Colts 32-23 to record their first four-game winning-streak in 11 years.

Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett proved a constant thorn in a Colts offensive line missing starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo, recording a sack and three quarterback hits.

Both Mayfield and Rivers threw two interceptions apiece, the latter seeing his returned for a costly pick six having also given up two points with a safety in what proved defining moments.

Browns stats: Baker Mayfield 21/37, 247 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Kareem Hunt, 20 carries, 72 yards

Receiving leader: Jarvis Landry, four catches, 88 yards

0:33 Taylor eased into the endzone for the Colts. Taylor eased into the endzone for the Colts.

Cody Parkey kicked the Browns into an early lead with a 24-yard field goal, to which the Colts responded with a four-yard touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor after Rivers had connected with Marcus Johnson for a 36-yard pickup on third-and-six earlier in the nine-play drive.

Jarvis Landry boosted the Browns' response with a stunning 18-yard catch over the shoulders of linebacker Bobby Okereke, who was then beaten in a closely-contested catch by Austin Hooper on third and 10. Later in the drive rookie Colts safety Julian Blackmon produced a forceful open-field tackle to stuff Mayfield, before Beckham Jr was then halted at the Colts' two-yard line on fourth and one.

The Browns finally got over the line three plays later when Mayfield escaped pressure brilliantly to skirt right and toss a two-yard touchdown pass to Kareem Hunt to cap a 14-play drive.

Colts stats: Philip Rivers 21/33, 243 yards, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Jonathan Taylor, 12 carries, 57 yards, 1 TD

Receiving leader: T.Y. Hilton, six catches, 69 yards

0:43 Odell Beckham Jr demonstrated an 'impossible catch' once again. Odell Beckham Jr demonstrated an 'impossible catch' once again.

Rivers found Ashton Dulin for a 34-yard gain on the next possession, but the Colts were limited to a 32-yard field goal from Rodrigo Blankenship.

Beckham Jr sorcery followed, the Browns receiver coming down with a miraculous 26-yard catch in touch-tight coverage, with the ball somehow balancing on his arm and avoiding contact with the ground. It continued a drive that would see Mayfield scramble for 16 yards, before firing a laser to Rashard Higgins for a 15-yard touchdown.

After forcing the Colts to punt, the Browns conjured another trick play as Beckham Jr linked up with Hooper for 18 yards on the way to a late first half Parkey field goal.

0:45 Philip Rivers was picked by Ronnie Harrison who took it all the way to the endzone. Philip Rivers was picked by Ronnie Harrison who took it all the way to the endzone.

Having almost picked off Rivers earlier in the game, Browns safety Ronnie Harrison didn't waste a second opportunity as he snatched a dreadful pass intended for T.Y. Hilton and returned it to the house for a 47-yard touchdown.

The Colts replied immediately thanks to a 101-yard kickoff return from Isaiah Rodgers to make it a 10-point game, before Okereke supplied a timely interception on Mayfield on the next drive.

Blankenship's 37-yard field goal made it a seven point game with four minutes to play in the third quarter and after the Colts held the Browns to a punt they then saw Rivers give up a safety for an intentional grounding early in the fourth.

1:00 Isaiah Rodgers completed a sensational 101-yard kick return for the Colts. Isaiah Rodgers completed a sensational 101-yard kick return for the Colts.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Colts 0-3 Browns Cody Parkey 24-yard field goal Colts 7-3 Browns Jonathan Taylor four-yard rushing TD (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Colts 7-10 Browns Baker Mayfield two-yard TD pass to Kareem Hunt (extra point) Colts 10-10 Browns Rodrigo Blankenship 32-yard field goal Colts 10-17 Browns Baker Mayfield 15-yard TD pass to Rashard Higgins (extra point) Colts 10-20 Browns Cody Parkey 36-yard field goal THIRD QUARTER Colts 10-27 Browns Ronnie Harrison 47-yard INT return (extra point) Colts 17-27 Browns Isaiah Rodgers 101-yard kickoff return (extra point) Colts 20-27 Browns Rodrigo Blankenship 37-yard field goal FOURTH QUARTER Colts 20-29 Browns Philip Rivers penalty Intentional Grounding, safety Colts 23-29 Browns Rodrigo Blankenship 25-yard field goal Colts 23-32 Browns Cody Parkey 46-yard field goal

Another Rivers mistake followed, the veteran this time throwing a dismal interception to Sheldrick Redwine, who had come in for his first defensive snap of the season on the previous play.

Mayfield himself was then intercepted by Anthony Walker, but the Colts could only turn the ensuring drive into a 25-yard Blankenship field goal. The Browns sealed the win with a 46-yard field goal from Parkey to move to 4-1 for the first time in 26 years.

