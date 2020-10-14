D.K. Metcalf 'NFL's best receiver in 2020', says Good Morning Football's Kay Adams

1:06 GMF's Kay Adams hails DK Metcalf as the best wide receiver in the NFL so far this year GMF's Kay Adams hails DK Metcalf as the best wide receiver in the NFL so far this year

Seattle Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf is currently 'the best in the NFL', according to Good Morning Football's Kay Adams.

The second-year wideout has been a star for Seattle in 2020, racking up 496 yards receiving and five touchdowns, as they've gone unbeaten through the first five weeks of the season.

NFL Fantasy expert Adams, appearing on NFL Overtime (Tuesdays, 9pm), was asked whether Metcalf should ever be used as trade bait this season for long-time NFL performers like Julio Jones.

"Absolute madness; I would never trade D.K. Metcalf at this point," said Adams. "Do you want me to say it? Sure, I'll say it on Sky Sports; I think he's the best wide receiver in the NFL in 2020.

"He is a true No 1, physically, anatomically, how fast he is, how big he is. He has gained the trust of Russell Wilson, who wheeling and dealing through the air and has to throw a ton because of the lack of defence they have there.

"Numbers-wise, Metcalf scores touchdowns - that's what he does, he sets up camp in the endzone - whereas Julio Jones, through a beautiful career, perennially has never really caught the TDs.

"I trust that Seattle offence more and I trust Metcalf more than Julio."

'Temper expectations for Claypool'

Adams also singled out rookie receiver Chase Claypool as one of her top waiver wire targets for Week Six (see below), after he scored four touchdowns in the Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

But Adams also issued a warning against expecting similar type numbers moving forward.

"He crushed it - four touchdowns, 11 targets, 116 yards - and I like the fact they gave him the ball in the run game, with three carries."

"I'm not expecting these sort of numbers to continue and I don't want to chase touchdowns, but I definitely would add him - just temper your expectations for him.

"JuJu Smith-Schuster is still a thing in Pittsburgh, and Ben Roethlisberger will target any receiver healthy and available for him.

"But offence has been the story through the first five weeks of the season and I expect that to continue going forward."

Kay Adams' Top Five NFL Fantasy picks

Adams also dished out her weekly top five 'Waiver Wire' picks on Good Morning Football, of which Steelers rookie receiver Claypool was one...

Andy Dalton, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Andy Dalton comes in at quarterback for the Cowboys after a horrific injury to Dak Prescott

"Pick up Dalton and let's throw him a bit of love. He's available in 99 per cent of leagues so, if you want him, go get him. If you lost Dak, scoop him up - there's no reason why he shouldn't put up numbers with that absurd, three-headed monster at wide receiver (Cooper, Lamb, Gallup).

"They're the best weapons he's ever had and he went 9 of 11 for 111 yards after entering the game against the Giants in the third quarter. He's got some great matchups coming up too, against the Cardinals, Washington and Philadelphia."

Alexander Mattison, Running back, Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison played well in relief of Dalvin Cook on Sunday

"Dalvin Cook left the Vikings' game on Sunday night with a groin strain and Mattison went off! He had 136 yards on 23 touches and, while it doesn't look like Cook is going to miss a ton of time, we don't know his status for the game against Atlanta this weekend. If he can't go, Mattison is a 'must-have'. Minnesota love to run the ball and we know you can run on the Falcons defence."

Chase Edmonds, Running back, Arizona Cardinals

Chase Edmonds is getting more touches every week with Arizona

"Edmonds put up 92 total yards and a touchdown on eight touches against the Jets. The volume isn't where you'd want it to be, but Kenyan Drake is continuing to struggle, and you have to think that they're going to start giving Edmonds some more looks. He made the most of his touches last week and his matchups over the next three ways are the Cowboys, Seahawks and Dolphins."

Chase Claypool, Wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns for the Steelers on Sunday

"I don't want to chase touchdowns; could Claypool have a game coming up where he gets one touch or zero? Sure, but, in his first career start, he scored four touchdowns, tallying 116 yards.

"If you have him on your bench, start him, or pick him up - put in a waiver claim. Eleven targets is no joke, plus he was given the ball three times in the run game too. It's not reasonable to think he will do this regularly, but I do feel like he will be a significant enough part of the Pittsburgh passing game going forward - and I like the matchup against the Browns secondary this week."

Travis Fulgham, Wide receiver, Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz and Travis Fulgham have struck up an instant connection in Philadelphia

"Last but not least: Fulgham is quickly becoming Carson Wentz's favourite wide receiver - he has scored in each of the last two games. He had 152 yards and a TD on 10 catches against a tough Steelers defence on Sunday and he has another tough matchup this weekend against the Ravens, but look past that. The Giants and the Cowboys are coming up after that. He is worth playing."

Derek Carr had a fine outing as the Raiders stunned the Chiefs in the upset of the weekend

Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds has the final word on an inconceivable weekend in the NFL, picking out his five major takeaways...

Should Falcons All Pro receiver Julio Jones be traded away?

The Atlanta Falcons should consider putting All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones on the trade block, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said on Pro Football Talk.

"I understand it," Simms said of Atlanta's move to fire head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. "I've got to think he [Quinn] lost the ear of the team a little bit, and the team was too top heavy.

"If I'm Atlanta, with the way their team looks, I'm putting Julio Jones on the trade block.

"It's a lot of money, and they might have to pay part of that salary, but they might have to start looking to do what the Miami Dolphins did, trade away and get assets to rebuild the team. I'll be interested to see if they take that route."

