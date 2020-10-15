NFL Predictions Week Six: Rob Ryan takes on Aaron Cresswell and Sky Sports Boxing team

2:33 Sky Sports Boxing's Johnny Nelson and Gary Logan - a big Philadelphia Eagles fan - give their Week Six NFL predictions. Sky Sports Boxing's Johnny Nelson and Gary Logan - a big Philadelphia Eagles fan - give their Week Six NFL predictions.

Week Six of the NFL season, and a chance of redemption for Rob Ryan as he takes on West Ham's Aaron Cresswell and Sky Sports Boxing's Johnny Nelson and Gary Logan in this week's NFL Predictions.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 10 Total score 52 46 49

Coach Ryan kick-started the season for Team NFL in Week One, losing out to Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher of all people, but Week Six offers him a chance to restore his good name.

Click on the video above to watch Nelson and Logan - a big Philadelphia Eagles fan - of Sky Sports Boxing give their Week Six predictions, and read on below to to see theirs, Ryan's and Cresswell's picks in full...

Week Six Predictions Rob Ryan Nelson/Logan Aaron Creswell Browns @ Steelers Steelers Browns Steelers Packers @ Buccaneers Packers Packers Buccaneers Rams @ 49ers Rams Rams Rams Chiefs @ Bills Chiefs Chiefs Bills Cardinals @ Cowboys Cowboys Cardinals Cowboys Texans @ Titans, Sun, 6pm Titans Titans Texans Broncos @ Patriots Patriots Broncos Patriots Ravens @ Eagles Ravens Eagles Ravens Washington @ Giants Giants Washington Giants Falcons @ Vikings Falcons Vikings Falcons Lions @ Jaguars Lions Lions Lions Bengals @ Colts Colts Colts Colts Bears @ Panthers Bears Panthers Panthers Jets @ Dolphins, Sun, 9.05pm Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Bold indicates live on Sky

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

COACH RYAN PICK: Steelers

"I'm going with the Steelers as I think they're set up well to stop the Browns' run game, while Cleveland's defence has been more opportunistic than they've been very good."

NELSON/LOGAN PICK: Browns

Logan: "It's a tough one, this, because the Browns are playing really well now."

Nelson: "Wait, you actually know what you're talking about? Get in there!"

Logan: "The Steelers beat the Eagles last week, but shipped a lot of points, and so I'm going to go for a Browns win - in Pittsburgh! I'm going for the shock."

Nelson: "I'm with you."

CRESSWELL PICK: Steelers

Green Bay Packers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

Tom Brady is lacking in weapons with new team Tampa Bay after a spate of injuries on offence

COACH RYAN PICK: Packers

"I hate to bet against my guy Tom Brady, BUT, the Bucs just can't get healthy on offence...it's looking like Brady last year in New England, with no weapons to throw to.

"Mike Evans is playing, but he's hurt and can't run, Chris Godwin is out, O.J. Howard for the year. So I'm taking the Packers, especially coming off of a bye week."

NELSON/LOGAN PICK: Packers

Nelson: "Two Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Brady."

Logan: "I'm going for the 4-0 Packers to pull this one off. Brady lost again last week and the Packers are playing really well."

CRESSWELL PICK: Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Are the Rams back to their best after missing out on the playoffs in 2019?

COACH RYAN PICK: Rams

"The Niners are 0-3 at home right now, so I'm taking the Rams. I don't know what's going on in San Francisco right now.

"The Super Bowl hangover is real. Plus, losing Nick Bosa for the season in the first game of the year has crushed the pass rush."

NELSON/LOGAN PICK: Rams

Nelson: "San Fran made the Super Bowl last year, but look lost this year, while the Rams look back to their best."

Logan: "The Rams are playing really well at the moment, as you said, and the 49ers are suffering from so many injuries - something is not quite right there."

CRESSWELL PICK: Rams

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills

Monday night, live on Sky Sports NFL, 10pm

COACH RYAN PICK: Chiefs

"Both teams really disappointed last week. They had looked unbeatable, but they both get their block knocked off. I'm edging towards the Chiefs, just."

NELSON/LOGAN PICK: Chiefs

Nelson: "This is set to be a great game matchup between two really good, strong offences. What is your shout?"

Logan: "The Chiefs got shocked last week by the Raiders, which is wonderful. They're my second favourite team to the Eagles. But the Chiefs are going to win this one - the Bills were awful defensively last week - and I can't see Kansas City losing two on the trot."

CRESSWELL PICK: Bills

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

Second-year quarterback Kyler Murray continues to impress but can the Cardinals win in Dallas?

COACH RYAN PICK: Cowboys

"I'm not sold on the Cardinals. I'm sold on Kyler Murray, but not the team as a whole.

"I'm taking Dallas - they've got way too much talent, even without Dak Prescott. They've got to play better on defence, but it's impossible to play that bad every week!"

NELSON/LOGAN PICK: Cardinals

Nelson: "Apparently the Cowboys aren't very popular?"

Logan: "They're not. They are the Man Utd of the NFL! You either love them or loathe them.

"They'll miss Prescott. And they can't defend at the moment, they're just shipping points. They were scoring a lot too, when Prescott was playing, but now he's injured, I'm going for a Cardinals win."

CRESSWELL PICK: Cowboys

