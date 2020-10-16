Indianapolis Colts close facility after 'several' positive Covid-19 tests

The Colts are scheduled to play a home game against the Bengals on Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of their organization tested positive for coronavirus.

The team is in the process of confirming the test results and will work remotely.

The Colts are scheduled to have a home game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The outcomes of retests will likely determine whether that game is to go ahead as scheduled or will be postponed.

Last Friday, the New York Jets closed their facility only to find out they experienced a false positive. On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons closed their team facility as a precautionary measure after reporting a second positive test in as many days.