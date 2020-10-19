Green Bay Packers 10-38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tom Brady beats out-of-sorts Aaron Rodgers

0:44 Rob Gronkowski connects with Tom Brady in the endzone for the first for the Buccaneers. Rob Gronkowski connects with Tom Brady in the endzone for the first for the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady outplayed Aaron Rodgers in the third meeting between the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers erased an early double-digit deficit to rout the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers 38-10.

Rodgers threw two interceptions - Green Bay's first turnovers of the season - in the space of three pass attempts in the second quarter to turn a 10-0 Packers lead into a 14-10 deficit.

Packers stats: Aaron Rodgers 16/35, 160 yards, 2 INTs

Rushing leader: Jamaal Williams, four carries, 34 yards

Receiving leader: Devante Adams, six catches, 61 yards

Rodgers had gone 157 consecutive attempts without being picked off, but the first of his errors here was returned 32 yards for a touchdown by Jamel Dean to turn the game.

Mike Edwards picked up the second interception, running that one to 38 yards to the Green Bay two-yard line to set up a Ronald Jones score - his first of two - on the next play. The Bucs never looked back.

Buccaneers stats: Tom Brady 17/27, 166 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing leader: Ronald Jones, 23 carries, 113 yards, 2 TD

Receiving leader: Rob Gronkowski, five catches, 78 yards, 1 TD

Brady threw two touchdown passes later in the quarter, firstly a seven-yard strike to Tyler Johnson and then a 12-yard TD to former New England Patriots teammate, tight end Rob Gronkowski - his first December 2018.

Jones broke into the endzone again in the second half as he rushed for 113 yards on 23 carries on the night. Both Rodgers and Brady were taken out of the game in a scoreless fourth quarter as Tampa Bay ran down the clock.

Scoring summary FIRST QUARTER Packers 3-0 Buccaneers Mason Crosby 39-yard field goal Packers 10-0 Buccaneers Aaron Jones one-yard TD run (extra point) SECOND QUARTER Packers 10-7 Buccaneers Jamel Dean 32-yard interception return for a TD (extra point) Packers 10-14 Buccaneers Ronald Jones two-yard TD run (extra point) Packers 10-21 Buccaneers Tom Brady seven-yard TD pass to Tyler Johnson (extra point) Packers 10-38 Buccaneers Tom Brady 12-yard TD pass to Rob Gronkowski (extra point) THIRD QUARTER Packers 10-31 Buccaneers Ryan Succop 50-yard field goal Packers 10-38 Buccaneers Ronald Jones one-yard TD run (extra point)

Rodgers finished 16 of 35 for 160 yards, zero touchdowns and those two picks, after having completed 70.5 percent of his passes and throwing for 13 TDs and no interceptions in Green Bay's first four games.

Brady was 17 of 27 for 166 yards and two TDs.

