Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Taylor Lewan will miss the rest of the NFL season after scans confirmed he had torn his ACL

Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the rest of the season after a scan confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans' overtime win against Houston.

Lewan, a first-round pick of the Titans (No. 11 overall) in 2014, was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. He was able to walk gingerly off the field and then to the locker room by himself.

The three-time Pro Bowl tackle announced the news on social media.

"Don't feel sorry for me. I'm going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever", Lewan wrote on Twitter.

I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you @Titans fans for your support. #NoBadDays — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 19, 2020

"I cant wait to watch my guys crush it. I'm going to be the biggest Titans fan each and every Sunday.

"We are doing something special here and this small set back doesn't change a thing!"

Despite his injury the Titans (5-0) pulled out a 42-36 win in overtime to remain one of the NFL's three undefeated teams.