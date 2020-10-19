NFL News

Tennessee Titans' Taylor Lewan to miss rest of season with torn ACL

Lewan was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter against Houston Texans on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown

Last Updated: 19/10/20 7:43pm

Taylor Lewan will miss the rest of the NFL season after scans confirmed he had torn his ACL
Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the rest of the season after a scan confirmed he tore his ACL in the Titans' overtime win against Houston.

Lewan, a first-round pick of the Titans (No. 11 overall) in 2014, was hurt with 6:12 left in the third quarter on an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown. He was able to walk gingerly off the field and then to the locker room by himself.

The three-time Pro Bowl tackle announced the news on social media.

"Don't feel sorry for me. I'm going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever", Lewan wrote on Twitter.

"I cant wait to watch my guys crush it. I'm going to be the biggest Titans fan each and every Sunday.

"We are doing something special here and this small set back doesn't change a thing!"

Despite his injury the Titans (5-0) pulled out a 42-36 win in overtime to remain one of the NFL's three undefeated teams.

