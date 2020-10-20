Tua Tagovailoa named Miami Dolphins starting quarterback over Ryan Fitzpatrick

0:16 Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completes his first pass in the NFL after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completes his first pass in the NFL after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are naming Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, according to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has led the Dolphins to back-to-back wins in the last two weeks and a 3-3 record on the season, will now be the backup QB.

Tua, the No 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, relieved Fitzpatrick late on in Miami's 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, completing his first NFL pass.

The timing of the Dolphins' move is likely due to the fact they now head into their bye week, giving Tua two weeks to prepare for his first NFL start, against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 1.

Fitzpatrick has averaged 255.8 pass yards per game in 2020, the 37-year-old veteran throwing 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions through the opening six games of the season. He was 18 of 27 for 191 yards, three TDs and two picks against the Jets.

0:31 Miami's Tua Tagovailoa was 'excited' to make his NFL debut as the Dolphins eased past the Jets 24-0 on Sunday Miami's Tua Tagovailoa was 'excited' to make his NFL debut as the Dolphins eased past the Jets 24-0 on Sunday

After Sunday's win, Tua spoke of the support he has received from Fitzpatrick and teammates already in his rookie season.

"To just be out there with my teammates, being my first time and getting the support and love from them, I think that was awesome," Tua said.

"Then you have a 16-year vet like Fitz who has no animosity towards it as well, who has just been supportive the entire time. Good drive, bad drive he comes to the sideline and talks through his process about why he did some things.

"I'm very fortunate to have a mentor like him who is very encouraging on the field and he's very personable off the field as well."

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!