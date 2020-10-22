Yannick Ngakoue: Minnesota Vikings trade defensive end to Baltimore Ravens

Yannick Ngakoue lobbied for a move away from the Jacksonville Jaguars all summer

The Minnesota Vikings are trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens after just five games.

In return the Vikings will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2022, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Ngakoue had only joined the Vikings at the end of August when he was acquired via a trade that saw a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick head to the Jacksonville Jaguars in return.

We have agreed in principle, pending the passing of a physical, with the Minnesota Vikings to a trade for Pro Bowl DE Yannick Ngakoue in exchange for undisclosed draft picks. pic.twitter.com/uHz2ZADHQH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2020

"We are excited to add Yannick Ngakoue to our football team," said Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta in a statement on the team website.

"Yannick is someone who we are very familiar with going back to the draft process years ago. He is an exciting player and a dangerous pass rusher who makes us better.

"Yannick grew up here. He's the type of person we welcome in our building. Finally, we are not finished building this team, as we continue to chase our ultimate goals."

The 25-year-old spent the past offseason pushing for a move away from the Jaguars having refused to sign his franchise tender, even engaging in a Twitter dispute with the franchise's co-owner Tony Khan.

His wish was eventually granted on the final day of August when he was traded to the Vikings, who had hoped to partner him across from Danielle Hunter as part of a formidable new-look pass rush duo in light of Everson Griffen's departure.

In five games Ngakoue has 10 tackles and five sacks, with the Vikings defense currently ranked 28th overall in the league.

He reunites with former Jaguars teammate Calais Campbell in Baltimore, the pair having played together as the team reached the AFC Championship game at the end of the 2017 season.

The 2016 third-round pick has 132 combined tackles, 42.5 sacks, nine pass defenses, 16 forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 68 career games in the NFL.

Antonio Brown played his last NFL game for the New England Patriots in September of last year

The Seattle Seahawks are interested in making a push to sign former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, sources have told ESPN, with his NFL suspension eligible to end after Week Eight of the 2020 season.

The NFL suspended Brown for eight games without pay for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy, the league announced in July.

The NFL also continues to investigate a lawsuit filed by Brown's former athletic trainer, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by him. Brown has denied the allegations.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, when asked about reports linking the team to Brown, said they had "endeavoured to be in on everything that's going on," adding that general manager John Schneider "has done a marvellous job of always being tuned into what's happening, and this is no exception.

"So we'll see what happens as we go forward, but we're tuned into what's happening there."

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has led the Dolphins to a 3-3 start this season

Ryan Fitzpatrick has become no stranger to the quarterback turnstile in recent years, but his demotion with the Miami Dolphins appears to have hurt more than any before it.

The 16-year veteran was officially benched by the team this week as head coach Brian Flores made the decision to name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as starter under center.

0:16 Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa completed his first pass in the NFL after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins in their Week Six win over the Jets. Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa completed his first pass in the NFL after replacing Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins in their Week Six win over the Jets.

"My heart just hurt all day," admitted Fitzpatrick. "It was heartbreaking for me. Flo said what he said, and said what he said to you guys as well, and that's the decision and direction the organisation is going in.

"I basically got fired yesterday, and today my day consisted of Zoom meetings with the guy that fired me and sitting in a room with the guy who replaced me for four hours.

"I've been benched for all kinds of different ways, but this was kind of the first place other than Buffalo that I've been fully committed and invested. I felt like it was my team."

