Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns fear wideout has suffered major knee injury against Cincinnati Bengals

Odell Beckham Jr exited the game early against the Bengals

The Cleveland Browns await news on Odell Beckham Jr after he suffered a game-ending knee injury in their 37-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

The wide receiver was involved in an awkward first-quarter collision while attempting to chase down Darius Phillips after he had intercepted Baker Mayfield.

Beckham received treatment on the field and was taken straight to the locker room before later being ruled out of the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported, per a source, that it is feared OBJ has suffered a 'major injury'.

OBJ had entered the game with 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and off the back of a down week last Sunday in which he had just two catches for 25 yards in a heavy defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dalton knocked out of Cowboys defeat

In other major injury news from Sunday night, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton was knocked out of their game against Washington after a brutal hit from linebacker Jon Bostic.

Dalton was motionless on the turf before regaining his senses and being helped to the locker room as he exited the game with a concussion. Bostic was ejected from the game for the hit.

Rookie Ben DiNucci entered the game for the Cowboys at QB as they slipped to a heavy 25-3 defeat. The Cowboys announced after the game that Dalton was "alert" and "in good spirits".

Washington were dealt an injury blow of their own, with safety Landon Collins believed to have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

