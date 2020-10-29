NFL Predictions Week Eight: Jeff Reinebold takes on Darren Bent and Tamsin Greenway

Jeff Reinebold takes on a couple of England internationals in NFL Predictions, as he goes up against former footballer Darren Bent and netball star Tamsin Greenway in Week Eight.

Every week, Sky Sports' NFL experts take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family and a guest from NFL UK. Greenway is flying the flag for Sky Sports' Netball coverage, while Bent is put forward by NFL UK, with the pair attempting to reduce Team NFL's lead at the top of the table.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 11 Week Six Rob Ryan 9 Sky Sports Boxing 8 Aaron Cresswell 7 Week Seven Brian Baldinger 10 Caroline Barker 11 Hannah Blundell 8 Total score 71 65 65

Read on below to to see Reinebold's, Greenway's and Bent's picks for Week Eight...

Week Eight Predictions Jeff Reinebold Tamsin Greenway Darren Bent Falcons @ Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Steelers @ Ravens Steelers Ravens Ravens 49ers @ Seahawks Seahawks 49ers Seahawks Cowboys @ Eagles Eagles Cowboys Eagles Buccaneers @ Giants Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Colts @ Lions, Sun, 6pm Colts Lions Colts Rams @ Dolphins Rams Dolphins Dolphins Jets @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Vikings @ Packers Packers Packers Packers Raiders @ Browns Raiders Browns Raiders Titans @ Bengals Titans Titans Titans Patriots @ Bills Bills Bills Bills Chargers @ Broncos, Sun, 9.05pm Chargers Broncos Chargers Saints @ Bears, Sun, 9.25pm Saints Saints Bears Bold indicates live on Sky

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 12.20am

0:57 Rather than line-up for a game-winning field goal and run the clock down, Todd Gurley scored an accidental touchdown for the Falcons! Rather than line-up for a game-winning field goal and run the clock down, Todd Gurley scored an accidental touchdown for the Falcons!

REINEBOLD PICKS: Panthers

"Carolina are playing a lot better than anyone anticipated they would be - they're still in the playoff picture - and there are a lot of reasons for optimism. Atlanta, meanwhile, have a really good team on paper but have been a huge disappointment, costing Dan Quinn his job.

"I think this is going to be a really good football game; Atlanta keep inventing new ways to loose - Todd Gurley last week not going down before the goal line, allowing Detroit the time to come back and beat them - and so I like Carolina to win the game."

GREENWAY PICKS: Panthers

BENT PICKS: Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

6:28 The best of the action from the Steelers versus the Titans in Week Seven of the 2020 NFL season The best of the action from the Steelers versus the Titans in Week Seven of the 2020 NFL season

REINEBOLD PICKS: Steelers

"If you love physical football, then this is a great matchup!

"Baltimore are a run-first team behind Lamar Jackson, and the Steelers are maybe as good as anybody in the NFL in playing the run.

"Pittsburgh, on offence, have a lot of weapons outside, and Ben Roethlisberger's ability to get the ball to them gives them the edge."

GREENWAY PICKS: Ravens

BENT PICKS: Ravens

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

0:51 Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a goal-line interception to Cardinals safety Budda Baker who returns it 90 yards before being tackled by wide receiver D.K. Metcalf Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson throws a goal-line interception to Cardinals safety Budda Baker who returns it 90 yards before being tackled by wide receiver D.K. Metcalf

REINEBOLD PICKS: Seahawks

"Russell Wilson, for my money, is playing as well as anybody in the NFL right now. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett give him two big-play threats on the outside.

"The question for the Seahawks is around their defence; can they play good enough defence? But my concern with San Francisco is, which Jimmy Garoppolo are you going to get?

"If Garoppolo can be efficient, protect the football, make a few key throws when he has to, then the 49ers have a chance, But if not, it will be Wilson's day."

GREENWAY PICKS: 49ers

BENT PICKS: Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

1:18 GMF's Kay Adams joins NFL Overtime to give her top NFL Fantasy tips, including whether it's time to drop Cowboys stars after a couple of disastrous weeks GMF's Kay Adams joins NFL Overtime to give her top NFL Fantasy tips, including whether it's time to drop Cowboys stars after a couple of disastrous weeks

REINEBOLD PICKS: Eagles

"This is another big rivalry game, and one that usually garners national attention - two storied NFL teams - but both of them have really struggled this year. Whoever wins this game will win the division.

"I just don't know how the Cowboys are going to manufacture points with their rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci. The Eagles too have not exactly been prolific on offence this year, but their quarterback Carson Wentz certainly gives them the advantage here."

GREENWAY PICKS: Cowboys

BENT PICKS: Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

3:50 GMF look at the contrasting fortunes of Tom Brady and Cam Newton as Brady's Bucs hammered the Raiders, while his former team the Patriots lost a third straight GMF look at the contrasting fortunes of Tom Brady and Cam Newton as Brady's Bucs hammered the Raiders, while his former team the Patriots lost a third straight

REINEBOLD PICKS: Buccaneers

"[Giants head coach] Joe Judge is doing about as much as he can do with the roster that he's got, he's got his team showing up, playing tough, sound football.

"But that is not enough against this Tampa Bay team that is starting to hit their stride. I really think that the Buccaneers will be the NFC representative in the Super Bowl if they can stay healthy."

GREENWAY PICKS: Buccaneers

BENT PICKS: Buccaneers

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated channel for NFL coverage through the season - featuring a host of NFL Network programming, a new weekly preview show as well as at least five games a week and NFL Redzone, you won't miss a moment. Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!