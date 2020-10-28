Everson Griffen: Detroit Lions acquire defensive end in trade with Dallas Cowboys

Everson Griffen parted with the Minnesota Vikings after 10 seasons this summer

Everson Griffen is on his way back to the NFC North after being acquired by the Detroit Lions via a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys will receive a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2021 Draft for the defensive end, who had 2.5 sacks in seven games for Dallas so far this season.

Griffen signed a one-year, $6m deal with Dallas in August having become a free agent after 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The 32-year-old, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, had 74.5 sacks during his time in Minnesota and has 375 tackles, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 154 games.

COVID-19 protocols mean Griffen won't be available for the Lions' home matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Week Eight, however he could make his debut against the Vikings on November 8.

Panthers release CB Apple

The Carolina Panthers have also released veteran cornerback Eli Apple, who signed a one-year deal with the team in May but has since been limited to injuries and played just 28 defensive snaps in tow games.

Apple, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016, was listed on Carolina's injury report this week, reportedly leaving Tuesday's practice with a hamstring issue.

He has 237 tackles, 33 passes defensed and three interceptions in 57 career games (48 starts) with the Giants (2016-18), New Orleans Saints (2018-19) and Panthers, making four tackles in Sunday's 27-24 loss at New Orleans.

Donte Jackson and Troy Pride Jr. are the starting cornerbacks in Carolina, with Corn Elder and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III serving as backups while Rasul Douglas remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

