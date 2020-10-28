Houston Texans close facility after player tests positive for coronavirus

The Houston Texans were beaten by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday

The Houston Texans closed their team facility on Wednesday after an unidentified member of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

The team, which noted that the positive test came on Tuesday night, released a statement confirming the case.

"In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contact tracing," the statement read.

"Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning. We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said earlier this week that most players are off during the current bye week, adding that the club would focus on self-scouting and consider any roster needs ahead of next week's trade deadline.

The Texans (1-6) are scheduled to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) on November in an all-AFC South clash.

The coronavirus pandemic could have an impact on how trades are coordinated ahead of next Tuesday's deadline, with players required to pass Covid protocols before being cleared to take to the field.

