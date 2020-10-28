Carlos Dunlap: Seattle Seahawks acquire wantaway defensive end in trade with Cincinnati Bengals

Dunlap joins a Seahawks defense ranked dead last in the NFL

The Seattle Seahawks have addressed a priority need by trading for disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap.

Dunlap, who has made his desire to move on from the Bengals well known, heads to Seattle, whose defense is ranked last in the NFL, in exchange for center B.J. Finney and a seventh-round pick, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 31-year-old was seen arguing with Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo during Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cleveland Browns, evidently unhappy with his limited role on the team.

Dunlap recently posted a picture on Instagram displaying the Bengals' depth chart, which showed him listed as third string.

"Bengals Depth Chart Update: 'Stand Down And Stand By' is what this tells me," Dunlap wrote. "Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don't got time for this."

His discontent continued on the back of Sunday's defeat when he appeared to list his house for sale in a since-deleted tweet.

Dunlap has produced 82.5 sacks, 490 total tackles and earned two Pro Bowl selections in his 11 seasons with the Bengals, racking up just one sack and 18 tackles so far in 2020.

The 2010 second-round pick joins a Seahawks defense with a 27th-ranked nine sacks this season, led by defensive end Benson Mayowa and safety Jamal Adams who have two apiece.

