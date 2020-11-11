Buffalo Bills: Phoebe Schecter says it's time for people to respect the Bills

The Buffalo Bills currently lead the AFC East with a 7-2 record, and former coaching intern with the team Phoebe Schecter says it's time for people to respect the Bills.

Schecter is Great Britain's first ever female NFL coach, having spent 11 months as a coaching intern with the team from 2018-19, a period of her life which she describes as "a crazy journey".

The Bills haven't won a division title, nor a playoff game, since the 1995 season, but Schecter hopes that could all be set to change in 2020 following an impressive win over the NFC-leading Seattle Seahawks last Sunday.

"It's massive really for the team, because a lot of people are saying that the Seahawks are the first really competitive team, competitive game they've come up against," Schecter told Sky Sports' NFL Overtime.

"The way they've dominated that game against the Seahawks, people have to step back and respect the Bills.

"Over the past few years, it feels like the defence has really held the Bills, but then at the beginning of this season it was the offence that were the ones really supporting the team.

"Now the defence is stepping up as well, and so it is great to finally see a game - such an important one - where both sides of the ball showed up."

Next up for Buffalo is a hugely exciting clash against the 5-3 Arizona Cardinals - live on Sky Sports NFL, Sunday, 9.05pm - with two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the game, Josh Allen and Kyler Murray, going head to head.

Allen had 415 passing yards and three touchdowns, as well as a rushing score, against the Seahawks, while Murray was arguably even more impressive in defeat to the Miami Dolphins last weekend - 283 passing yards, three TDs and a massive 106 yards on the ground to go with a rushing touchdown.

"If Josh and the offence can come out and be as consistent as they were this past game, really hit the ground running, that would be huge for them," added Schecter.

"On the other side, the defence for the Bills has got to really respect Kyler Murray. The fact he can run is going to make you really have to try and keep him in the pocket."

As for her journey into the NFL, Schecter said it all started eight years ago after moving to the UK from the US.

"It is a crazy journey, to be honest - definitely not straightforward by any means.

"I've got dual citizenship and, when I moved over here, I was by myself, so I thought, how do I meet other people? How do I get a bit of American culture in my life?

"I saw an advert on social media for an American football team in Manchester - and I went for it.

"I think when you're out of your comfort zone, you're so much more willing to take risks and, for me, that's really how my journey started.

"I played, even though I'd never played a contact sport before, and got involved in playing for Great Britain, which was an unbelievable honour for myself.

"From there, I knew I couldn't play forever - despite currently being 31 and still playing - and so I got into coaching.

"Really, in a matter of two to three years, my coaching career went from absolutely zero to being able to coach at the elite level with the Buffalo Bills.

"It's just unbelievable. There's nothing like being part of something that is greater than yourself, and working towards that every single day. I just feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to learn from some of the greatest in the game."

