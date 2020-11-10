Ben Roethlisberger: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback one of four added to Covid list

Ben Roethlisberger could still be eligible to play the Bengals on Sunday

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is one of four more players on the Steelers roster to be added to the COVID-19/reserve list.

Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams are isolating for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

The Steelers placed tight-end Vance McDonald on the COVID/Reserve list on Monday, meaning they have five players out for coronavirus-related reasons.

4:19 A look back at the action and talking points from Week 9 of the NFL season A look back at the action and talking points from Week 9 of the NFL season

Roethlisberger has, in fact, tested negative for coronavirus, but been added to the list because he has been classed as a close contact with someone who has returned a positive test.

It is not out of the realm of possibility Roethlisberger and his team-mates will be eligible to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Each player would need to pass COVID-19 tests - and produce back-to-back negative test results - before potentially becoming eligible to play Week 10.

All players are permitted to take part in virtual meetings.

A team statement said: "The Steelers placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Tuesday morning.

"The four players include quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams. All will be isolated for five days and are not permitted in the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

"The players will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before they are potentially eligible to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The players are permitted to take part in virtual meetings.

"The team placed tight end Vance McDonald on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Monday evening."

