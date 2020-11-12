NFL Predictions Week 10: Neil Reynolds takes on Asmir Begovic and Phoebe Schecter

1:18 NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund gives her Week 10 NFL predictions. Sign up to play NFL Pick'Em NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund gives her Week 10 NFL predictions. Sign up to play NFL Pick'Em

Neil Reynolds is back in the hot seat for NFL predictions in Week 10, taking on AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and Britain's first-ever female NFL coach, Phoebe Schecter.

Reynolds is of course representing Team NFL, while Schecter - who spent 11 months as a coaching intern with the Buffalo Bills from 2018-19 - is lending her talents to a Sky Sports team in need of points.

2020 Prediction Results Sky Sports NFL Sky Sports NFL UK Week One Rob Ryan 10 Neville/Carragher 11 Liam Plunkett 10 Week Two Jeff Reinebold 15 Warne/Hussain 10 Anya Shrubsole 14 Week Three Neil Reynolds 11 Golf Vodcast crew 10 Thomas Bjørn 7 Week Four Shaun Gayle 8 NBA Heat Check 7 Samantha Quek 8 Week Five Richard Graves 8 Sky Rugby League 8 Oli McBurnie 11 Week Six Rob Ryan 9 Sky Sports Boxing 8 Aaron Cresswell 7 Week Seven Brian Baldinger 10 Caroline Barker 11 Hannah Blundell 8 Week Eight Jeff Reinebold 9 Tamsin Greenway 6 Darren Bent 8 Week Nine Vince Young 11 Rob Key 9 Harry Aikines-Aryeetey 9 Total score 91 80 82

Begović, who is a big New England Patriots fan, is the NFL UK representative for Week 10, as they and Sky Sports attempt to eat into Team NFL's lead at the top of the table.

Read on below to to see Reynolds', Schecter's and Begovic's picks for Week 10...

Week 10 Predictions Neil Reynold Phoebe Schecter Asmir Begovic Colts @ Titans Titans Titans Colts Buccaneers @ Panthers Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Bills @ Cardinals Bills Bills Bills Ravens @ Patriots Ravens Ravens Ravens Vikings @ Bears Vikings Vikings Vikings Eagles @ Giants, Sun, 6pm Eagles Eagles Eagles Jaguars @ Packers Packers Packers Packers Washington @ Lions Lions Lions Washington Texans @ Browns Browns Browns Browns Broncos @ Raiders, Sun, 9.05pm Raiders Raiders Broncos Chargers @ Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Chargers 49ers @ Saints, Sun, 9.25pm Saints Saints Saints Seahawks @ Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Bengals @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Bold indicates live on Sky

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

Philip Rivers and the Colts offence has been up and down during the 2020 season

REYNOLDS PICKS: Titans

"I trust Tennessee's offence just a little bit more. I'm a bit nervous about how limited the Colts are with Philip Rivers at quarterback."

SCHECTER PICKS: Titans

"I've gone with the Titans. I expect the Titans defence to get after Rivers, and you've got Derrick Henry on offence. He is such a game-changer.

"The Titans know what their identity is offensively, they know it's all about running him; they come out every week saying, 'this is what we're going to do - beat us at it' and they've been really quite successful with that."

BEGOVIC PICKS: Colts

"The one thing the Titans haven't done that well this season is rush the passer, so if Rivers has a little bit more time to throw, he can have a good game.

"Plus, the Colts defence is pretty good at stopping the run so, if they can limit Henry, I fancy the Colts to win this one."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

5:46 Highlights as the Saints hammered the Buccaneers 38-3 in Week Nine of the NFL Highlights as the Saints hammered the Buccaneers 38-3 in Week Nine of the NFL

REYNOLDS PICKS: Buccaneers

"I like the way Carolina are fighting hard for their head coach, Matt Rhule - he has lit a fire under them - but I'm going with Tampa Bay to bounce back."

SCHECTER PICKS: Buccaneers

"This will be an interesting one. The Buccaneers will be wanting a big comeback win after their last performance in losing 38-3 to the Saints.

"They're going to go back to the drawing board, gel together as a team and try to prove a point. Plus, Christian McCaffrey is missing for Carolina, which is a big blow."

BEGOVIC PICKS: Buccaneers

"You can't let one game make you lose sight of where the Bucs are. Every year you have that 'throw the tape away' sort of game and a team that gets humiliated like that, on national television, is going to very dangerous the next week - look out for the Bucs."

Buffalo Bills @ Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.05pm

2:52 American football coach Phoebe Schecter discusses her coaching journey and time in the NFL with the Bills American football coach Phoebe Schecter discusses her coaching journey and time in the NFL with the Bills

REYNOLDS PICKS: Bills

"Kyler Murray vs Josh Allen - this is a good one. I'm going to pick Buffalo to win on the road."

SCHECTER PICKS: Bills

"I have to go with my Bills! It's going to be a really exciting game though, because both offences can definitely put up points - I expect it to be high-scoring.

"I feel like people still haven't really bought into the Buffalo bandwagon, but they have been great on the road this year and I think that will help them going into Arizona."

BEGOVIC PICKS: Bills

Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 1.20am

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens roll into New England on Sunday night to take on the Patriots

REYNOLDS PICKS: Ravens

"I'm going with Baltimore in this game - a simple one for me - as, when the Patriots are having to dig deep to beat the Jets, it's a worry."

SCHECTER PICKS: Ravens

"I saw something which said the Patriots have a total of 16 players limited because of injury. So I have to go with the Ravens.

"Plus, Lamar Jackson is amazing!"

BEGOVIC PICKS: Ravens

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 1.15am

0:38 Dalvin Cook breaks free of the Lions defence to run in a massive 70-yard touchdown for the Vikings Dalvin Cook breaks free of the Lions defence to run in a massive 70-yard touchdown for the Vikings

REYNOLDS PICKS: Vikings

"I think the Vikings have found their formula; let Dalvin 'Cook'. I'm going with Minnesota.

SCHECTER PICKS: Vikings

"This is an interesting one. Chicago is pretty solid against the run game, but Cook has been amazing this season, especially the last couple weeks.

"I'm a big believer in momentum, and Minnesota have had two-straight victories, they're on a roll right now."

BEGOVIC PICKS: Vikings

"I'm also going with the Vikings as I don't trust that offence of Chicago's - it has looked stagnant, with a lack of ideas.

"Minnesota are fighting hard after a slow start to the season - it shows that Mike Zimmer at the helm has created a really good, competitive culture."

